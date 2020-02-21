Dublin, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Biopesticides Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report determined that the biopesticides market in North America to proliferate at a CAGR of 14.71% during the forecast period.



With the implementation of IPM and ICM programs as a part of the increasing encouragement and support from the government, the market will be further enhanced. Moreover, there is an increase in the demand for biopesticides due to increased awareness of organic farming and consumption of organic products.



In North America, apart from the general sector like agriculture industry, biopesticides are also used in forest management, to maintain biological balance and to control hostile species in water basins. The biopesticides products have to go through various stringent laws and regulations enacted by different agencies before its launch and marketing.



US is the largest biopesticide consuming country in the world. The major reasons for this growth are organic product market needs and a decline in the effectiveness of synthetic pesticides. There are about 1401 active biopesticide product registrations in the United States. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) is majorly responsible for the growth of the biopesticides market as it encourages the growth and development of biopesticides. Besides, the US EPA approves many biopesticides as compared to the general synthesizers in number.



The noteworthy players in the biopesticides market are Andermatt Biocontrol AG, Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI), Valent BioSciences Corporation (VBC), Syngenta AG (Acquired by ChemChina), Koppert Biological Systems B.V, The Stockton Group, International Panaacea Limited, BASF SE and Bayer CropScience AG.



Key Topics Covered:



1. North America Biopesticides Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Evolution & Transition of Biopesticides

2.3. Key Insights

2.3.1. Ecological Imbalance Caused by Synthetic Pesticides

2.3.2. Merger & Acquisitions Emerged As A Key Growth Strategy

2.3.3. Integration of Precision Farming & Big Data With Pest Management

2.4. Porters Five Force Analysis

2.4.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.2. Threat of Substitute

2.4.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Regulatory Framework

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Rising Population Has Raised the Demand for Food Products

2.8.2. Exponentially Growing Organic Food Industry

2.8.3. Low R&D Costs Associated With Manufacturing And Developing Biopesticides

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Lower Profit Potential & Low Shelf Life

2.9.2. Inconstant Efficiency

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Growing Popularity of Biopesticides

2.10.2. Improvement of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Practices

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Regulatory Issues

2.11.2. Lack of Awareness Among Farmers



3. North America Biopesticides Market Outlook - by Formulation

3.1. Liquid Formulation

3.2. Dry Formulation



4. North America Biopesticides Market Outlook - by Product

4.1. Bioherbicide

4.2. Bioinsecticide

4.3. Biofungicide

4.4. Other Products



5. North America Biopesticides Market Outlook - by Mode of Application

5.1. Foliar Spray

5.2. Seed Treatment

5.3. Soil Treatment

5.4. Post-Harvest



6. North America Biopesticides Market Outlook - by Application

6.1. Crop

6.1.1. Grains & Cereals

6.1.2. Oil Seeds

6.1.3. Fruits & Vegetables

6.2. Non Crop

6.2.1. Turf & Ornamental Grass

6.2.2. Other Non-Crops



7. North America Biopesticides Market Outlook - by Ingredients

7.1. Microbial

7.1.1. Bacteria

7.1.2. Virus

7.1.3. Fungal

7.1.4. Nematode

7.1.5. Other Microbials

7.2. Biorational

7.2.1. Botanical

7.2.1.1. Insect Growth Regulators

7.2.1.2. Feeding Deterrents

7.2.1.3. Repellents

7.2.1.4. Confusants

7.2.1.5. Plant Allelopathy

7.2.1.6. Plant Growth Regulator

7.2.1.7. Fungicidal Control

7.2.1.8. Induced Resistance

7.2.1.9. Pyrethrum

7.2.1.10. Neem

7.2.1.11. Essential Oils

7.2.2. Semiochemicals

7.2.2.1. Repellants

7.2.2.2. Pheromones

7.2.2.3. Allomones

7.2.2.4. Kairomones



8. North America Biopesticides Market - Regional Outlook

8.1. United States

8.2. Canada



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Bioworks Inc.

9.2. Basf Se

9.3. Koppert Biological Systems Bv

9.4. International Panaacea Ltd

9.5. Andermatt Biocontrol Ag

9.6. Certis U.S.A. L.L.C.

9.7. Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI)

9.8. Fmc Corporation

9.9. Syngenta Ag (Acquired by Chemchina)

9.10. Isagro Spa

9.11. Bayer Cropscience Ag

9.12. the Stockton Group

9.13. Monsanto Company (Acquired by Bayer)

9.14. Novozymes A/S

9.15. Valent Biosciences Corp (VBC)



10. Research Methodology & Scope

10.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

10.2. Sources of Data

10.3. Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nmn5hq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900