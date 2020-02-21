Dublin, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Metagenomics Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific market for metagenomics is expected to make positive growth at a CAGR of 16.32% in terms of revenue during the estimated period between 2019 and 2027.



India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN countries, South Korea, and Rest of APAC together form the metagenomics market in the Asia-Pacific. The healthcare market in Japan is flourishing owing to the increasing aging populace, high cancer prevalence, and better affordability and availability of healthcare facilities. In 2018, cancer was the leading cause of death in the country, as per a report by the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare. This was followed by heart disease and pneumonia.



Japan is also the third-largest market for pharmaceuticals, behind the US and China. The government has started to ease regulations pertaining to life sciences, in order to cater to the needs of the growing geriatric population. Moreover, it is also accelerating the approval process of innovative new drugs as part of the campaign to promote the pharma sector. This will aid the country in attracting new players, both domestic and international, into the market. The above-mentioned factors will be instrumental in accelerating the metagenomics market growth in Japan.



The companies competing in the metagenomics market are Novogene Co., Ltd., PerkinElmer, Inc., Swift Biosciences, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Takara Bio, Inc., Enterome SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Agilent Technologies Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Asia-Pacific Metagenomics Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.2.2. Threat of Substitute

2.2.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.2.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.2.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.3. Market Attractiveness Index

2.4. Market Player Positioning

2.5. Key Insight

2.6. Market Drivers

2.6.1. Growing Awareness And Development in Platforms And Sequencing Devices

2.6.2. Increase in Collaboration Between Metagenomic Experiments And Computing Technologies

2.6.3. Expansion of Metagenomics Applications

2.7. Market Restraints

2.7.1. Stringent Regulatory Framework

2.7.2. Unavailability of Skilled Professionals

2.8. Market Opportunities

2.8.1. Increasing Government Initiatives in the Developing Economies

2.8.2. Developments in Next-Generation Sequencing (Ngs) Process

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Challenges Associated With Dna Sequencing Process Or Techniques

2.9.2. Bioinformatics Limitation in Dna Sequencing



3. Metagenomics Market Outlook - by Technology

3.1. Sequencing

3.2. Bioinformatics



4. Metagenomics Market Outlook - by Application

4.1. Gut Microbe Characterization

4.2. Infectious Disease Diagnosis

4.3. Biotechnology

4.4. Environmental Remediation

4.5. Biofuel

4.6. Agriculture



5. Metagenomics Market Outlook - by Product

5.1. Consumables

5.2. Instruments

5.3. Software



6. Metagenomics Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. Asia-Pacific

6.1.1. Country Analysis

6.1.1.1. Japan

6.1.1.2. China

6.1.1.3. Australia & New Zealand

6.1.1.4. India

6.1.1.5. South Korea

6.1.1.6. Asean Countries

6.1.1.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

7.2. Qiagen N.V.

7.3. Enterome Sa

7.4. Swift Biosciences, Inc.

7.5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

7.6. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

7.7. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

7.8. Illumina, Inc.

7.9. Perkinelmer, Inc.

7.10. Integragen Sa

7.11. Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

7.12. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

7.13. Takara Bio, Inc.

7.14. Genoscreen

7.15. Novogene Co., Ltd.



8. Research Methodology & Scope

8.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

8.1.1. Objectives of Study

8.1.2. Scope of Study

8.2. Sources of Data

8.2.1. Primary Data Sources

8.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

8.3. Research Methodology

8.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

8.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

8.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

8.3.4. Data Collection

8.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iulzt5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900