Newark, NJ, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global cladding systems market is expected to grow from USD 523.71 Billion in 2017 to USD 798.39 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.41% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

Cladding can be characterized as the utilization of one material over another to give a skin or a layer. In construction, cladding is generally used to give a level of warm protection and climate obstruction, and to improve the appearance of the buildings. Compared to painted surfaces claddings are very easy and cost-effective to maintain. Thus increasing global construction activities in the residential and non-residential sectors is bound to generate increased demand for the claddings over the forecasted period.

The global increase in infrastructure activities coupled with durability and insulation properties of cladding materials are driving the global cladding systems market. Whereas high raw material and installation cost is proving to be the major restraining factors for market growth.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/375936/request-sample

Key players in the global cladding systems market are Saint-Gobain S.A., DowDuPont, Tata Steel Limited, Arconic, Mosa, Westlake Chemicals, Etex Group, James Hardie Industries PLC, CSR Limited, Nichiha Corporation, Boral Limited, Cembrit Holding A/S, Louisiana Pacific Corporation, Kingspan PLC, Hindalco, Everest Industries among others. There is a huge demand for aesthetically appealing façade and wall claddings. To enhance their market position in the global cladding systems market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

For instance, in January 2020, Saint-Gobain moves forward with the acquisition of continental building products following regulatory and stockholder approval. Continental Building Products obtained shareholder approval to be acquired by Saint-Gobain and that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act has expired thereby satisfying the regulatory approval requirements under the merger agreement. The Group expects the deal to close on February 3, 2020. Upon completion of the transaction, Saint-Gobain will acquire all the outstanding shares of Continental Building Products for $37.00 per share, in cash, in a transaction valued at approximately $1.4 billion (approximately €1.3 billion).

For instance, in June 2019, Tata Steel opens a new Colorcoat distribution center in Glasgow. Colorsteels, Tata Steel’s leading UK service center for Colorcoat pre-finished steels, has opened a new hub in Glasgow to distribute its popular pre-cut packs of Colorcoat pre-finished steel products. The 1,000sqm site has been set up to provide a fast distribution service to all fabricators in Scotland and the north of England, who manufacturers products such as flashings, fabrications and gutter systems for the building industry. All will benefit from the Colorcoat FastPak next-day delivery service as well as the company’s market-leading guarantees.

For instance, in December 2018, DuPont Safety & Construction, a business unit of DowDuPont Specialty Products Division, announced the release of the DuPont Tyvek DrainVent Rainscreen to provide advanced protection against moisture damage in exterior wall systems.

Ceramics segment had a market value of USD 224.82 Billion in 2017

The material segment is divided into ceramic, wood, stucco & EIFS, brick & stone, metal, vinyl, fiber cement and others. As ceramic tiles enhance the overall aesthetics of a residential or commercial landscape, they are being extensively employed in the building and construction industry. Thus ceramics material segment emerged as a leader with USD 224.82 billion revenue in 2017. Owing to their lightweight, durable, impact-resistant and are easy to install properties fiber cement material segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.58% over the forecast period.

Roof cladding segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.72% in 2018-2025

The component segment is segmented into wall, roof and others. On account of their increasing utilization to provide better insulation and aesthetic look to the wall structures, wall cladding led the global cladding systems market with USD 256.19 billion revenue in 2017. The roof cladding segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.72% over the forecast period. This increased pace of the growth can be attributed to the extensive use of roof claddings to protect the structure against weather extremities.

The commercial segment had a market value of USD 310.92 billion in 2017

The application is segmented into commercial and residential. Rising expenditure on development of commercial spaces such as hotels, malls, shopping complexes, sporting arenas led commercial to emerge as a leader with USD 310.92 billion revenue in 2017. Growing demand for housing spaces is anticipated to propel residential segment to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% over the forecasted period.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-cladding-systems-market-by-material-ceramic-wood-375936.html

Regional Segment Analysis of the Cladding Systems Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America emerged as the largest market for the cladding systems with a 39.57% share of market revenue in 2017 whereas the Asia Pacific region is expected to progress at the highest CAGR of 7.29% in 2018-2025. The growing emphasis on energy efficiency and the increasing adoption of green building codes within Canada and USA led North America region to dominate the global cladding systems market. In the Asia Pacific region, growth can be attributed to huge ongoing as well as planned infrastructure and housing development activities.

About the report:

The global cladding systems market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Million Sq. Meters). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase:

Single User License: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=375936&type=single

Corporate License: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=375936&type=corp

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.magnifierresearch.com



Related Reports

Global Sulfuric Acid Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-sulfuric-acid-market-by-raw-material-elemental-375932.html

Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-advanced-polymer-composites-market-by-product-resin-375933.html

Global Ammonia Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-ammonia-market-by-product-form-liquid-gas-375934.html

Global Automotive Glazing Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-automotive-glazing-market-by-product-tempered-glass-375935.html