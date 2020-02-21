Energijos skirstymo operatorius, AB, company code 304151376, registered office at Aguonų str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – the Company). The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by the Company is 894 630 333, ISIN code – LT0000130023.

The audit of the Company’s financial statements for the year 2019 is performed by Ernst & Young Baltic, UAB (hereinafter - Auditor) and currently is in process. It is agreed with Auditor, that the Auditor's report on 2019 financial statements of the Company will be presented on 6th March, 2020, accordingly the Company will publish the audited financial statements of 2019 and the audited annual report on 6th March, 2020.

The company provides an updated investor calendar for 2020:

28/02/2020 Unaudited interim financial statement for the period of 12 months and unaudited interim report of 2019;

28/02/2020 Preliminary financial results for 1 month of 2020;

06/03/2020 Audited financial statements for 2019 and annual report for 2019 verified by auditors / Notice of convocation of ordinary general meeting of shareholders;

31/03/2020 Preliminary financial results for 2 months of 2020;

30/04/2020 Interim financial statements and interim report for 3 months of 2020;

29/05/2020 Preliminary financial results for 4 months of 2020;

30/06/2020 Preliminary financial results for 5 months of 2020;

31/07/2020 Preliminary financial results for 6 months of 2020;

31/08/2020 Interim financial statements and interim report for 6 months of 2020;

31/08/2020 Preliminary financial results for 7 months of 2020;

30/09/2020 Preliminary financial results for 8 months of 2020;

30/10/2020 Interim financial statements and interim report for 9 months of 2020;

30/11/2020 Preliminary financial results for 10 months of 2020;

30/12/2020 Preliminary financial results for 11 months of 2020.

The Company plans to convene an ordinary general meeting of shareholders until 30 April 2020.



