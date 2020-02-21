New York, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "RF Tunable Filter Market by Type, Tuning Mechanism, Tuning Component, End-Use, Application, Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05601835/?utm_source=GNW





Band reject filters to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for band-reject filter is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Band reject filters are used in communication devices to reduce static on radio devices and enable clear communication.



These filters are also integrated in communication devices to weed out unwanted harmonics for clear communication. In the healthcare industry, band reject filters are incorporated in the electrocardiogram (ECG) machine to ensure its hassle-free operation.



RF tunable filter for the smart cities application to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Smart cities use the information and communications technologies in road transport, including infrastructure and traffic management.Integrated communications systems for automated driver guidance offer a full range of services that supervise and control transportation systems via the operation control center.



RF tunable filters will enable these ICT infrastructures to exchange data over wireless communications systems.



North America to be the largest market for RF tunable filter during the forecast period.

North America presents a substantial market for RF tunable filter. Factors such as increased expenditure on defense-related equipment, rapid commercialization of 5G networks, upsurged demand for communication devices such as smartphones, tablets, and Voice over IP (VoIP) equipment, and expanding data center capacity are contributing to the growth of the RF tunable filter market in the region.



Break-up of primary participants’ profile:

• By Company Type –Tier 2– 70% and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation – C-level Executives – 40%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 30%

• By Region – North America - 40%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, and RoW – 10%



The key players in the market include Analog Devices, Inc. (US), Dover Corporation (US), EXFO Inc. (Canada), The LGL Group, Inc. (US), Smiths Group plc (UK), Netcom, Inc. (US), and Telonic Berkeley, Inc. (US), and Others.



The global RF tunable filter market has been segmented into types, tuning mechanisms, components, end uses, applications, and geography.Based on types, the market has been segmented into bandpass filters, and band reject filters.



Based on the tuning mechanism, the RF tunable filter market has been classified into mechanical, electronic, and magnetic.Tuning components covered in this report are surface acoustic wave filters, varactor diodes, MEMS capacitors, oscillator filters, digitally tunable capacitors, and surface-mount device (SMD) variants.



The report covers seven types of end uses handheld and pocket radios, mobile antennas, RF amplifiers, radar systems, software-defined radios, avionics communications systems, and test and measurement instruments.This report includes the following applications: aerospace & defense, smart cities, transportation, energy & power, mining, healthcare, and TV white spaces.



The report covers four major geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).



