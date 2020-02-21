ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEALTHGAS INC. (NASDAQ: GASS), a ship-owning company primarily serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Fourth Quarter 2019 Results:
Twelve months 2019 Results:
Fleet Update Since Previous Announcement
The Company announced the conclusion of the following ten chartering arrangements:
With these charters, the Company has total contracted revenues of approximately $135 million. Total anticipated voyage days of our fleet is 66% covered for the remainder of 2020.
Board Chairman Michael Jolliffe Commented
2019 was a successful and profitable year for StealthGas. Indeed in 2019 and in spite of the persistently difficult spot market in Asia, we achieved an operational utilization of 98%, increased our daily time charter equivalent earnings and managed to significantly reduce our finance costs; all these added towards our improved profitability-, which excluding non-cash items- amounted to $4.3 million corresponding to an EPS of $0.11.
In terms of our new projects, in an initiative to expand further across the LPG sector and accretively invest our cash-on-hand, while sharing the operational risk, we took the strategic decision to form a second Joint Venture arrangement with an unaffiliated third party to jointly acquire three secondhand (2010-built) MGC vessels of an aggregate capacity of 105,641 cbm for a total of $80 million.
Going forward we feel confident for 2020. Our period coverage of 66% along with $135 million in contracted revenues, coupled with improved market rates particularly for our larger LPG vessels, signify good times ahead. We are trading close to our all time low share price and that might be an excellent entry point. In addition, the recent push into green investing might also benefit our Company operating modern Japanese built ships with minimal carbon footprint.
We do recognize however that the recent coronavirus outbreak may negatively affect seaborne trade should this situation deteriorate and positive market fundamentals might be afflicted. We hope that this issue will soon be resolved thus allowing the market to flourish.
About STEALTHGAS INC.
StealthGas Inc. is a ship-owning company primarily serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry. StealthGas Inc., within Q1 20’, will have a fleet of 51 vessels. The fleet will be comprised of 47 LPG carriers, including one chartered in LPG vessel, eight Joint Venture vessels and an 11,000 cbm newbuilding pressurized LPG carrier with expected delivery in 2021.These LPG vessels have a total capacity of 439,035 cubic meters (cbm).The Company also owns three M.R. product tankers and one Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons (dwt). StealthGas Inc.’s shares are listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and trade under the symbol “GASS”.
Forward-Looking Statements
Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although STEALTHGAS INC. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, STEALTHGAS INC. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, shipyard performance, changes in STEALTHGAS INC’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.
Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by STEALTHGAS INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Fleet List and Fleet Deployment
Fleet Data:
The following key indicators highlight the Company’s operating performance during the periods ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2019.
|FLEET DATA
|Q4 2018
|Q4 2019
|12M 2018
|12M 2019
|Average number of vessels (1)
|48.1
|41.0
|50.8
|42.6
|Period end number of owned vessels in fleet
|48
|41
|48
|41
|Total calendar days for fleet (2)
|4,685
|3,952
|19,544
|16,328
|Total voyage days for fleet (3)
|4,663
|3,909
|19,363
|16,230
|Fleet utilization (4)
|99.5
|%
|98.9
|%
|99.1
|%
|99.4
|%
|Total charter days for fleet (5)
|3,762
|3,299
|15,696
|13,541
|Total spot market days for fleet (6)
|901
|610
|3,667
|2,689
|Fleet operational utilization (7)
|94.5
|%
|97.9
|%
|95.5
|%
|97.5
|%
1) Average number of vessels is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.
2) Total calendar days for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.
3) Total voyage days for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.
4) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days, and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.
5) Total charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time or bareboat charters for the relevant period.
6) Total spot market charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.
7) Fleet operational utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue, and is determined by dividing voyage days (excluding commercially idle days) by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS:
Adjusted net (loss)/income represents net (loss)/income before (gain)/loss on derivatives excluding swap interest received/(paid), share based compensation, net loss on sale of vessels, gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries and impairment loss. EBITDA represents net (loss)/income before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before share based compensation, (gain)/loss on derivatives, net loss on sale of vessels, gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries and impairment loss. Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted net (loss)/income divided by the weighted average number of shares. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EPS are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EPS may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in the shipping or other industries. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net (loss)/income and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation.
|EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EPS are included herein because they are a basis, upon which we assess our financial performance. They allow us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provide additional information on fleet operational results to investors.
(Expressed in United States Dollars,
except number of shares)
|Fourth Quarter Ended
December 31st,
|Twelve Months Period
Ended December 31st,
|2018
|2019
|2018
|2019
|Net (Loss)/Income - Adjusted Net Income
|Net (loss)/income
|(5,318,175
|)
|531,281
|(12,276,520
|)
|2,093,124
|Plus (gain)/loss on derivatives
|(6,120
|)
|(18,852
|)
|11,982
|107,550
|Less swap interest received/(paid)
|21,194
|16,048
|(40,234
|)
|148,100
|Plus net loss on sale of vessels
|--
|--
|763,925
|485,516
|Less gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries
|--
|--
|--
|(145,000
|)
|Plus impairment loss
|3,189,857
|993,916
|11,351,821
|993,916
|Plus share based compensation
|338,356
|--
|338,356
|611,644
|Adjusted Net (Loss)/Income
|(1,774,888
|)
|1,522,393
|149,330
|4,294,850
|Net (loss)/income – EBITDA
|Net (loss)/income
|(5,318,175
|)
|531,281
|(12,276,520
|)
|2,093,124
|Plus interest and finance costs
|6,009,329
|4,471,693
|23,286,547
|20,978,065
|Less interest income
|(178,584
|)
|(171,115
|)
|(587,477
|)
|(846,271
|)
|Plus depreciation
|10,134,343
|9,321,922
|41,258,142
|37,693,733
|EBITDA
|10,646,913
|14,153,781
|51,680,692
|59,918,651
|Net (loss)/income - Adjusted EBITDA
|Net (loss)/income
|(5,318,175
|)
|531,281
|(12,276,520
|)
|2,093,124
|Plus (gain)/loss on derivatives
|(6,120
|)
|(18,852
|)
|11,982
|107,550
|Plus net loss on sale of vessels
|--
|--
|763,925
|485,516
|Less gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries
|--
|--
|--
|(145,000
|)
|Plus impairment loss
|3,189,857
|993,916
|11,351,821
|993,916
|Plus share based compensation
|338,356
|--
|338,356
|611,644
|Plus interest and finance costs
|6,009,329
|4,471,693
|23,286,547
|20,978,065
|Less interest income
|(178,584
|)
|(171,115
|)
|(587,477
|)
|(846,271
|)
|Plus depreciation
|10,134,343
|9,321,922
|41,258,142
|37,693,733
|Adjusted EBITDA
|14,169,006
|15,128,845
|64,146,776
|61,972,277
|EPS - Adjusted EPS
|Net (loss)/income
|(5,318,175
|)
|531,281
|(12,276,520
|)
|2,093,124
|Adjusted net (loss)/income
|(1,774,888
|)
|1,522,393
|149,330
|4,294,850
|Weighted average number of shares
|39,860,563
|39,710,103
|39,860,563
|39,800,434
|EPS - Basic and Diluted
|(0.13
|)
|0.01
|(0.31
|)
|0.05
|Adjusted EPS
|(0.04
|)
|0.04
|0.00
|0.11
|StealthGas Inc.*
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares)
|Fourth Quarter Ended
December 31,
|Twelve Month Periods Ended
December 31,
|2018
|2019
|2018
|2019
|Revenues
|Revenues
|38,529,759
|35,164,698
|164,330,202
|144,259,312
|Expenses
|Voyage expenses
|4,507,437
|3,676,980
|18,649,258
|15,201,978
|Voyage expenses - related party
|486,959
|433,365
|2,037,917
|1,788,543
|Charter hire expenses
|1,739,618
|1,234,019
|6,150,780
|6,268,988
|Vessels' operating expenses
|14,356,150
|12,348,369
|59,920,278
|48,619,594
|Vessels' operating expenses - related party
|249,000
|240,000
|514,500
|966,500
|Drydocking costs
|641,895
|360,289
|3,617,577
|1,094,306
|Management fees - related party
|1,677,730
|1,384,190
|7,027,195
|5,730,910
|General and administrative expenses
|1,041,609
|602,685
|3,046,962
|3,706,320
|Depreciation
|10,134,343
|9,321,922
|41,258,142
|37,693,733
|Impairment loss
|3,189,857
|993,916
|11,351,821
|993,916
|Net loss on sale of vessels
|--
|--
|763,925
|485,516
|Other operating income
|--
|--
|(549,804
|)
|--
|Total expenses
|38,024,598
|30,595,735
|153,788,551
|122,550,304
|Income from operations
|505,161
|4,568,963
|10,541,651
|21,709,008
|Other (expenses)/income
|Interest and finance costs
|(6,009,329
|)
|(4,471,693
|)
|(23,286,547
|)
|(20,978,065
|)
|Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries
|--
|--
|--
|145,000
|Gain/(loss) on derivatives
|6,120
|18,852
|(11,982
|)
|(107,550
|)
|Interest income
|178,584
|171,115
|587,477
|846,271
|Foreign exchange gain/(loss)
|1,289
|10,822
|(107,119
|)
|(8,235
|)
|Other expenses, net
|(5,823,336
|)
|(4,270,904
|)
|(22,818,171
|)
|(20,102,579
|)
|(Loss)/Income before equity in income of investees
|(5,318,175
|)
|298,059
|(12,276,520
|)
|1,606,429
|Equity gain in unconsolidated joint ventures
|--
|233,222
|--
|486,695
|Net (Loss)/Income
|(5,318,175
|)
|531,281
|(12,276,520
|)
|2,093,124
|(Loss)/Earnings per share
|- Basic & Diluted
|(0.13
|)
|0.01
|(0.31
|)
|0.05
|Weighted average number of shares
|- Basic & Diluted
|39,860,563
|39,710,103
|39,860,563
|39,800,434
* As of January 1, 2019, we adopted ASU No. 2016-02, "Leases," as amended ("ASC 842") using the modified retrospective transition method of adoption. Under this method, the cumulative effect of applying the new lease standard is recorded with no restatement of any comparative prior periods presented. As a result, prior periods as reported by the Company have not been impacted by the adoption. The adoption of ASC 842 resulted in the recognition of operating lease right-of-use assets of $1.9 million and related lease liabilities for operating leases of $1.9 million as of January 1, 2019 and operating lease right-of-use assets of $0.5 million and lease liabilities for operating leases of $0.5 million as of December 31, 2019, in Total Assets and Total Liabilities, respectively, on our Consolidated Balance Sheets.
|StealthGas Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2018
|2019
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|64,498,442
|68,465,342
|Trade and other receivables
|2,888,496
|4,217,101
|Other current assets
|134,301
|118,246
|Claims receivable
|--
|314,217
|Inventories
|2,346,723
|2,447,703
|Advances and prepayments
|1,089,539
|749,681
|Restricted cash
|3,002,490
|1,589,768
|Assets held for sale
|64,906,448
|--
|Fair value of derivatives
|--
|30,381
|Total current assets
|138,866,439
|77,932,439
|Non current assets
|Advances for vessels under construction
|--
|2,988,903
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|--
|473,132
|Vessels, net
|884,748,691
|835,152,403
|Other receivables
|108,930
|286,915
|Restricted cash
|11,930,059
|12,065,222
|Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
|--
|24,498,673
|Fair value of derivatives
|1,068,369
|39,744
|Total non current assets
|897,856,049
|875,504,992
|Total assets
|1,036,722,488
|953,437,431
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities
|Payable to related parties
|7,930,642
|6,291,621
|Trade accounts payable
|10,349,358
|9,032,690
|Accrued and other liabilities
|6,879,488
|6,002,079
|Operating lease liabilities
|--
|473,132
|Customer deposits
|1,336,000
|968,000
|Deferred income
|5,191,654
|2,843,994
|Fair value of derivatives
|--
|37,567
|Current portion of long-term debt
|41,726,837
|40,735,556
|Current portion of long-term debt associated with vessels held for sale
|30,076,356
|--
|Total current liabilities
|103,490,335
|66,384,639
|Non current liabilities
|Fair value of derivatives
|465,389
|2,618,250
|Long-term debt
|371,514,253
|325,247,902
|Total non current liabilities
|371,979,642
|327,866,152
|Total liabilities
|475,469,977
|394,250,791
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity
|Capital stock
|445,496
|445,496
|Treasury stock
|(22,523,528
|)
|(24,361,145
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|501,807,478
|502,419,122
|Retained earnings
|80,849,086
|82,942,210
|Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
|673,979
|(2,259,043
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|561,252,511
|559,186,640
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|1,036,722,488
|953,437,431
|StealthGas Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
|December 31,
|2018
|2019
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net (loss)/income for the year
|(12,276,520
|)
|2,093,124
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)/income to net cash
|provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
|41,258,142
|37,693,733
|Amortization of deferred finance charges
|858,582
|885,191
|Amortization of deferred gain on sale and leaseback of vessels
|(190,087
|)
|--
|Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
|--
|1,572,943
|Share based compensation
|338,356
|611,644
|Change in fair value of derivatives
|(28,252
|)
|255,650
|Equity gain in unconsolidated joint ventures
|--
|(486,695
|)
|Impairment loss
|11,351,821
|993,916
|Net loss on sale of vessels
|763,925
|485,516
|Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries
|--
|(145,000
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|(Increase)/decrease in
|Trade and other receivables
|531,796
|(1,506,590
|)
|Other current assets
|159,363
|16,055
|Claims receivable
|15,951
|(1,307,763
|)
|Inventories
|(302,873
|)
|617,468
|Changes in operating lease liabilities
|--
|(1,572,943
|)
|Advances and prepayments
|131,490
|339,858
|Increase/(decrease) in
|Balances with related parties
|(6,278,982
|)
|(5,845,771
|)
|Trade accounts payable
|381,941
|(1,316,668
|)
|Accrued liabilities
|339,009
|(217,409
|)
|Deferred income
|755,563
|(2,347,660
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|37,809,225
|30,818,599
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Insurance proceeds
|--
|993,546
|Proceeds from sale of interests in subsidiaries
|--
|20,720,975
|Vessels’ acquisitions and advances for vessels under construction
|(108,295,690
|)
|(2,988,903
|)
|Proceeds from sale of vessels, net
|29,742,788
|18,721,123
|Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures
|--
|(10,571,100
|)
|Return of investments by unconsolidated joint ventures
|--
|7,363,147
|Cash paid to unconsolidated joint ventures
|--
|(5,835,419
|)
|Cash received from unconsolidated joint ventures
|--
|5,835,419
|Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities
|(78,552,902
|)
|34,238,788
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Stock repurchase
|--
|(1,837,617
|)
|Deferred finance charges
|(503,265
|)
|(477,201
|)
|Cash received from unconsolidated joint ventures
|--
|4,206,750
|Customer deposits paid
|(1,220,700
|)
|(368,000
|)
|Loan repayments
|(56,717,059
|)
|(97,371,978
|)
|Proceeds from long-term debt
|115,712,500
|33,480,000
|Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
|57,271,476
|(62,368,046
|)
|Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|16,527,799
|2,689,341
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
|62,903,192
|79,430,991
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year
|79,430,991
|82,120,332
|Cash breakdown
|Cash and cash equivalents
|64,498,442
|68,465,342
|Restricted cash, current
|3,002,490
|1,589,768
|Restricted cash, non current
|11,930,059
|12,065,222
|Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statements of cash flows
|79,430,991
|82,120,332
STEALTHGAS INC.
Kifissia, GREECE
