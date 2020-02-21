New York, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Battery Chemistry, Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05253733/?utm_source=GNW

The Rising concerns about depleting earth metals and government initiatives to recycle batteries are drivers for the battery recycling market globally.



The automotive segment is projected to lead the lithium-ion battery recycling market in terms of both value and volume from 2025 to 2030.

Based on end use, the automotive segment accounted for the largest share of the lithium-ion battery recycling market in 2018. Within the industry segment, automotive plays a major role in the contribution of spent lithium-ion batteries for the recycling market due to the high penetration of electrically driven vehicles in the growing economies.



Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC) is the largest segment of the lithium-ion battery recycling market, by chemistry type.



The lithium-nickel manganese cobalt (Li-NMC) segment accounted for the largest share of the lithium-ion battery recycling market in 2018. This large share is mainly attributed to the material being cost-effective and the key functional properties, which make it a preferred material, especially for the automotive industry.



North America is projected to lead the lithium-ion battery recycling market during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume.



The North America region is projected to lead the lithium-ion battery recycling market from 2019 to 2024 in terms of both, value and volume. The presence of major electric vehicle manufacturers in the region such as Tesla, Inc., General Motors Company, and Ford Motor Company, among others, ensures a continuous supply of EVs leading to the accumulation of end-of-life LIBs, thereby propelling the LIB recycling market. Additionally, the presence of more than 1,500 data centers in North America is expected to drive the LIB recycling market in the future.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 45%, Directors – 35%, and Others – 20%

• By Region: North America – 52%, Europe – 33%, Asia Pacific – 10%, Rest of the World – 5%



Furthermore, as a part of qualitative analysis, the research provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by varied market players, such as Umicore (Belgium), Glencore (Switzerland), Retriev Technologies (US), Raw Materials Company (Canada), American Zinc Recycling (INMETCO) (US), and Battery Recycling Made Easy (US), among others.



Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the lithium-ion battery recycling market based on end use, battery chemistry, and region.It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges.



It strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as partnerships, contracts, and joint ventures; mergers & acquisitions; expansions; new product launches; and research & development activities in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the lithium-ion battery recycling market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05253733/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001