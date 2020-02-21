NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who:Nasdaq CFO Michael Ptasznik
  
What:Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference
  
When:Monday, March 2, 2020
 1:05 PM ET
  
Where: JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes
 4040 Central Florida Parkway
 Orlando, FL 32837
  
 Mr. Ptasznik’s presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations Website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on Linkedin, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

