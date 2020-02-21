NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|Who:
|Nasdaq CFO Michael Ptasznik
|What:
|Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference
|When:
|Monday, March 2, 2020
|1:05 PM ET
|Where:
|JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes
|4040 Central Florida Parkway
|Orlando, FL 32837
|Mr. Ptasznik’s presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations Website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on Linkedin, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.
