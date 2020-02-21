Photocat signs agreement regarding Shine-On with Higitech Ecosostenible in Valls, Spain.

Photocat has signed agreement regarding selling ShineOn to constructional glass. This agreement is very important as Higitech already possess the skills and have the people to directly apply ShineOn on projects.

The agreement is long term and runs to end of 2027. Photocat has with this agreement strengthened and deepened the co-operation and revenue generating activities together with MTL group of Valls, the owner of the Higitech group of companies.

Higitech already have 10 applicators of ShineOn trained and ready for application in Spain, and Benelux.

The initial first year volume of this agreement is 60.000 SQM which should bring Photocat a revenue of 180.000 €.

About Photocat:

Photocat manufactures patented coating materials for both outdoor and indoor applications with the effect to degrade NOx and VOCs when exposed to light. Both NOx and VOCs are severely damaging to human health. Photocat’s patented technology is a very efficient and an economically viable alternative to many of the traditional technologies targeting NOx (e.g. bus catalysts, flue gas cleaning etc.). Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The company’s Certified Advisor is Mangold Fondkommission AB, phone: 08-50301550, e-mail: ca@mangold.se.

Photocat A/S is obliges to publicize this information in accordance with the EU Market Abuse regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at CET 16:00 on February 21th 2019.





