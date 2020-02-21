TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the month ending February 29, 2020.



The cash distributions are payable on March 6, 2020 to Unitholders of record on February 28, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of February 27, 2020.

Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution

Amount First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

FUD $0.0600 FUD.A $0.0350 First Trust AlphaDEX™ Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged) FDE $0.0400 FDE.A $0.0300 First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSL $0.0725 FSL.A $0.0675 First Trust AlphaDEX™ European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) EUR $0.0750 EUR.A $0.0600 First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF ETP $0.0600 ETP.A $0.0500 First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETF FTB $0.0500

