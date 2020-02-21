TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the month ending February 29, 2020. 

The cash distributions are payable on March 6, 2020 to Unitholders of record on February 28, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of February 27, 2020.

Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund NameFund Ticker Cash Distribution
Amount
First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
FUD$0.0600
FUD.A$0.0350
First Trust AlphaDEX™ Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged)FDE$0.0400
FDE.A$0.0300
First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged)FSL$0.0725
FSL.A$0.0675
First Trust AlphaDEX™ European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)EUR$0.0750
EUR.A$0.0600
First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETFETP$0.0600
ETP.A$0.0500
First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETFFTB$0.0500

For further information, please contact:  FT Portfolios Canada Co.
416-865-8065/877-622-5552