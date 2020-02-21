TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the month ending February 29, 2020.
The cash distributions are payable on March 6, 2020 to Unitholders of record on February 28, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of February 27, 2020.
Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:
|Fund Name
|Fund Ticker
|Cash Distribution
Amount
|First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|FUD
|$0.0600
|FUD.A
|$0.0350
|First Trust AlphaDEX™ Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|FDE
|$0.0400
|FDE.A
|$0.0300
|First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|FSL
|$0.0725
|FSL.A
|$0.0675
|First Trust AlphaDEX™ European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|EUR
|$0.0750
|EUR.A
|$0.0600
|First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF
|ETP
|$0.0600
|ETP.A
|$0.0500
|First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETF
|FTB
|$0.0500
For further information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co.
416-865-8065/877-622-5552
FT Portfolios Canada Co.
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
