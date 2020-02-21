New York, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "LTE and 5G Broadcast Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865874/?utm_source=GNW





- With the rising consumer’s demand for premium content such as live sports events, the market for LTE and 5G broadcast is expected to grow at a very high rate during the forecast period.

- Further, the growing demand for OTT services, such as video-on-demand, mobile TV, digital radio, along with the live-event broadcast, the end-user are highly impacting the capacity needed to deliver popular content thereby opening up new business opportunities for the market.

- The development of Narrow-Band IoT (NB-IoT) in 3GPP is also expected to support massive machine connectivity in wide-area applications, which is expected to fuel the demand for the LTE and 5G broadcast market during the forecast period.



Scope of the Report

- The LTE and 5G broadcast services are based on the eMBMS and LTE Multicast Technology which is further based on the 3GPP’s evolved Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service (eMBMS) standard-based, which is the global standard for video broadcast on mobile networks. The 5G broadcast technology is enhanced via the 3GPP group with Release 14 and 15 as Further Enhanced Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service (FeMBMS).

- Here the LTE and 5G broadcast technologies allocate a portion of the wireless network resources to host specific content, that enables the operator to send a single stream of data to all the users in a particular area instead of sending an individual stream to each user. Such technology architecture helps in enhancing the mobile experience thereby offering users with limitless media consumption along with other broadcast services.



Key Market Trends

Wireless & Mobile Devices Applications are Expected To Drive the Market Significantly



- Wireless end-users are benefited from the LTE broadcast services in terms of Quality of Experience (QoE) when downloading rich content and watching HD videos on their mobile device. Operators are trying to enable their devices for evolved Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service (eMBMS) streams, at a low cost and quick time-to-market.

- LTE Broadcast technology is enabling a vast range of multiple services and applications across the wireless operator networks in its operating regions. It is also enabling re-imagining of existing services, to realise the full potential of the technology requires to further work on the part of network equipment vendors, network operators, chipset, middleware, and device vendors, along with the standardization bodies.

- As of January 2019, the Global Mobile Suppliers Association had identified 41 operators that have invested in eMBMS (including those considering/testing/trialing, deploying or piloting and those that have deployed or launched eMBMS), which is further expected to fuel the demand across various end-user applications.



Asia-Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period



- The market is driven by growing developments such as R&D activities, investments, and ongoing partnerships among different companies across the market in Japan, China, South Korea, India, and Australia.

- Cross-collaboration among some of the prominent players from different sections of the industry value chain is engaging in field tests and trials of the LTE and 5G broadcast network across the region is expected to create opportunities for the market across the APAC region.

- The recent rollout of the 5G broadband technology in South Korea by SK Telecom in April 2019, is enabling the use of the evolved multimedia broadcast multicast service (eMBMS) standard devised by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), is fueling the application of the 5G broadcast services in the region.



Competitive Landscape

LTE and 5G broadcast market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, some of the players are currently dominating the market. However, with the advancement in the broadband speed across the telco’s services, new players are increasing their market presence thereby expanding their business footprint across the emerging economies.



- July 2019 - ENENSYS Technologies announced that Free TV, TX Australia and Broadcast Australia used its ENENSYS T2Gateway and Teamcast TwisterII modulator for the recent trials of DVB-T2 in Queensland, originating from the TX Australia managed Gold Coast transmission site at Mount Tamborine and the TXA Brisbane transmission site at Mount Coot-tha. The trial assessed the performance of DVB-T2 transmission modes in the Australian environment, utilizing the UHF band for transmissions in both MFN and SFN configurations.

- April 2019 - KT Corporation launched the world’s first nationwide commercial 5G wireless network in South Korea, ushering in a new era of super-fast and ultra-reliable connectivity for consumers and businesses. KT unveiled the first B2C subscriber for its nationwide next-generation wireless network on April 3. KT is also the first to offer unlimited data plans for its 5G network services, allowing people to get the best of 5G’s super-fast and ultra-low latency connectivity.



