CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Board of Directors of United Fire Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFCS) ("UFG") declared a common stock quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. This dividend will be payable March 20, 2020, to shareholders of record as of March 6, 2020.



About UFG

Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, UFG, through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance.

Through our subsidiaries, we are licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 46 states, plus the District of Columbia, and we are represented by approximately 1,000 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of "A" (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group.

For more information about UFG, visit www.ufginsurance.com or contact:

Randy Patten, AVP and Controller, Corporate Finance, 319-286-2537 or IR@unitedfiregroup.com