Valmet OyjNOTIFICATION

 

21.02.2020 at 18:30

 

VALMET Oyj: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 21.02.2020

Date21.02.2020 
Exchange transaction Buy 
Share classVALMT 
Amount27,000 
Average price/share22.9504EUR
Highest price/share23.1000EUR
Lowest price/share22.7800EUR
Total price619,660.80EUR
   

The shares held by Valmet Oyj on 21.02.2020:

 VALMT 513,596 

On behalf of Valmet Oyj


Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

 

Antti Salakka         Mikko Virtanen

 

For more information, please contact:
Tuomas Kivimäki, Vice President, Treasurer, Valmet, tel. +358 50 403 2403

