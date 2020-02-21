SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME

(Decided by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on 17 April 2019)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Period from 10 February to 14 February 2020

Issuer: VINCI S.A. (LEI : 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83)

Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN: FR 0000 12548 6)

Full details of the programme disclosed to the AMF on 13 march 2019

I-Purchases effected during the period:

1

Trading days 2

Numbers of shares purchased (*) 3

Weighted average unit prices of transactions (in €) 4



Amounts



(in €) 5

Purpose of redemption 6

Market



10/02/2020







NONE



-



-



-



-



11/02/2020







NONE



-



-



-



-



12/02/2020







NONE



-



-



-



-



13/02/2020







197 768







103.6153



20 491 803.27



Coverage of pension savings plan and employee share-ownership plan.



OTC



14/02/2020







NONE



-



-



-



- Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3)



197 768







-



20 491 803.27



-



-

(*) Shares purchased by a derivative instrument included. Trading operated by an independent investment firm in order to increase VINCI share market liquidity is excluded

