CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirantis , the open cloud company, today announced it has joined the Linux Foundation’s LF Networking (LFN) community, which facilitates collaboration and operational excellence across open networking projects.



LFN software and projects provide platforms and building blocks for Network Infrastructure and Services across Service Providers, Cloud Providers, Enterprises, Vendors, and System Integrators that enable rapid interoperability, deployment, and adoption. LF Networking supports the largest set of networking projects with the broadest community in the industry that collaborate on this opportunity.

“The LF Networking community is the guiding force of innovation in 5G, Edge, and the next generation of software-defined networking technology,” said David Van Everen, SVP, Marketing at Mirantis. “As we continue to promote open standards and innovation in our work with Kubernetes, Edge/IoT, and cloud native network functions (CNFs), we welcome the opportunity to collaborate with other LFN members to benefit our customers, partners, and the industry at large.”

Mirantis was also recently named a finalist in the Global Mobile Awards as Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets for its work with Magma Open Source Wi-Fi Packet Core. Mirantis announced in September that it was helping bring the open-source converged access gateway software platform Magma, an open source initiative by Facebook Connectivity, to mobile operators around the world. Mirantis has worked to integrate, test and certify Magma with Mirantis’ Kubernetes-based infrastructure edge offering, called MCP Edge .

LFN begins 2020 by evolving joint collaboration across the industry to enable cloud native network functions (CNFs) to shift workloads into Kubernetes clusters using ONAP to orchestrate a variety of functions and services. Other activity includes harmonization with open standards, via the Common NFVI Telco Taskforce (CNTT), jointly hosted by the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA). The group recently published an initial common Reference Model and Reference Architecture as well as hosting a joint hackathon with developers across the LFN community. CNTT enhances the OPNFV Verification Program (OVP) , which combines open source-based automated compliance and verification testing for NFV stack specifications established by ONAP, multiple SDOs such as ETSI and GSMA, and the LF Networking End User Advisory Group (EUAG). Current efforts include the next iteration of OVP, with more automation integrated via ONAP.

Mirantis is also participating in the CNTT effort, ensuring that the final product incorporates the best practices of NFVi vendors as well as operators and VNF and CNF vendors. The company will be part of early beta testing, and participates in both the Governance and Technical workstreams.

About Mirantis

Mirantis helps enterprises move to the cloud on their terms, delivering a true cloud experience powered by Kubernetes on any infrastructure. The company uses a unique as-a-service model empowering developers to build, share and run their applications anywhere – from public to hybrid cloud and to the edge. Mirantis serves many of the world’s leading enterprises, including Adobe, Citizens Bank, DocuSign, PayPal, Reliance Jio, Splunk, and Volkswagen. Learn more at www.mirantis.com .



