Transparency declaration by SDGB NV

Press Release

Regulated information

Antwerp, 21 February 2020– 06:00 PM CET

VGP NV has received a transparency notification dated 20 February 2020 stating that Service & Development Group Belgium NV (abbreviated “SDGB NV”) now holds, by virtue of the acquisition of shares on 8 May 2019, 3% of the voting rights of the company. Consequently, SDGB NV has crossed the participation threshold of 3%.

The notification dated 20 February 2020 contains the following information:

·Reason for notification:

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

·Notification by:

A parent undertaking or a controlling person.

·Person subject to the notification requirement:

Service & Development Group Belgium NV, Kortrijksesteenweg 1052 box D, 9051 Ghent, Belgium.

·Date on which the threshold is crossed:

8 May 2019.

·Threshold that is crossed:

3%.

·Denominator:

18,583,050.

·Details of the notification:

Previous notification Following the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights Attached to securities Attached to securities Service & Development Group Belgium NV (abbreviated SDGB) 0 396,229 2.13% Divani NV 0 161,266 0.87% Subtotal 557,495 3.00% TOTAL 557,495 3.00%







·Chain of controlled undertakings through which the participation is effectively held:

SDGB NV is the controlling shareholder of Divani NV.

SDGB NV itself has no controlling shareholder.

