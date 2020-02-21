Hilton Reykjavik Nordica at 4.00 pm
Agenda:
Proposals
a)Annual Accounts (Item 2)
The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the Annual Accounts of the
Company for 2019 will be approved.
b)Dividends payments (Item 2)
The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that no dividends will be paid for the 2019 financial year.
The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the current Renumeration Policy will be accepted without any changes.
e)Nomination committee (item 5)
Icelandair Group’s Nomination Committee proposes that the following candidates, listed in alphabetical order, will be elected to the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group hf. on the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 6 March 2020:
Auditors (Item 7)
The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that KPMG hf. will be the Company’s auditors.
f)Purchase of treasury shares (Item 9)
The Board of Directors of Icelandair Group proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the Company will be authorized to purchase in the next 18 months up to 10% of its own shares in accordance with Article 55 of the Icelandic Companies Act No 2/1995 in order to establish a market making agreement for issued shares in the Company or to set up a formal buyback program. It is not allowed to purchase such shares at a higher rate than the last spot market rate or the highest bid in the trading system of a regulated market where the shares are traded. Such purchases are however authorized if they are executed by a market maker in accordance with Article 116 of the Act on Securities Transactions or in accordance with Item 1, Paragraph 3, Article 115, and Paragraph 2, Article 119 of the Act on Securities Transactions and regulations implemented on the basis of Articles 118 and 131 of the same Act.
For further information:
Ari Guðjónsson, General Counsel
Email: ari@icelandairgroup.is or Tel: +354 661-2188
