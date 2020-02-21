The Recylex Group (Euronext Paris: FR0000120388 - RX) indicates today, that, as part of the ongoing discussions with its financial partners, the German sub-group has obtained an extension until May 31st, 2020 of the timetable for these discussions (compared to April 30th, 2020 previously2), under certain conditions. In this regard, the German sub-group will have in particular to provide a progress report the assets disposals projects aimed at restructuring its debt and the financial partners will assess before mid of March 2020 whether and under which conditions their financing could be maintained until May 31st, 2020.
The Group is also examining the consequences of these divestment projects on its remaining business models and the related strategic developments, with a view to continuing the remaining Group's activities.
In view of the current status of the divestiture processes and subject to the position of its financial partners before mid of March, the German sub-group has obtained:
Recylex will keep investors informed about the developments of the ongoing discussions with the German subgroup's financial partners.
As of January 31st, 2020:
Weser-Metall GmbH (WMG) has recently noticed a significantly advanced wear and tear of its main furnace’s refractory bricks due to the evolution of the smelter’s feeding mix, with more abrasive materials than in the past. WMG implemented some immediate repairs and is closely monitoring the evolution of its furnace with temporary measures which could reduce its production in the coming weeks.
Consequently, the smelter’s major maintenance shutdown is now scheduled for March 2020, instead of June 2020 as originally planned (no major maintenance shutdown was performed in 2019). During this maintenance shutdown, a complete refractory upgrade is planned to be performed for both furnaces.
Due to this scheduled shutdown, the Group will adapt accordingly its purchasing of used lead-acid batteries as well as the supply of secondary materials to the Weser-Metall GmbH’s smelter.
