New York, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American family is evolving, signaling cultural and economic shifts that are here to stay. American’s are delaying marriage, waiting longer to have children and having fewer children. As Millennials prioritize education and career, more and more of them are finding themselves in need of fertility assistance when they finally decide to have a family. Although once considered a rare employee benefit, employer-covered fertility benefits and other family-building benefits like adoption and surrogacy are now becoming a necessity in the workplace.

WINFertility Chief Commercial Officer Peter Nieves explains that from a workplace perspective, the subject of infertility presents employers with both an opportunity and a challenge. “The opportunity is to attract and retain the best talent in an increasingly competitive marketplace by offering all-inclusive fertility coverage to employees. The challenge: when fertility benefits are not managed by experts in the space, employers face a host of problems that seriously impact employee productivity as well as short and long-term healthcare costs.”

