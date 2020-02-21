New York, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Feed Enzymes Market Share, Size - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865864/?utm_source=GNW





- The feed enzymes are used to help animals in easy digestion and to ensure that animals get a complete diet or nutrition from the feeds fed to them. The increasing demand for the animal protein, raising animals population and the benefits of the enzymes are correlated with the feed enzymes market which is driving the market in a positive trend. This positive trend attracts more players to enter the feed enzymes market.

- The industrialization for the livestock industry, increasing demand for the animal protein, a large amount of soya and corn usage as ingredients for meet manufacturing are the major drivers of feed enzymes market.



Industrialization of the livestock industry has led to the use of artificial feeds which have a large amount of corn and soy as a major protein ingredient in the feed. This has led to increase in the usage of the feed enzymes, attracting many players to the market. However, the investment in R&D is very high that acts as a major restraint preventing small players from entering the market.



Growing demand for animal protein



Despite the increasing concerns about greenhouse gas emission and several other emerging environmental related problems due to the livestock industry, meat consumption is increasing year by year. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-ordination and Development, meat consumption has raised from 114 million metric tons in 2017 to 116 million metric tons in 2018. Poultry meat is the most consumed by humans with per capita consumption of 30.6 kilograms per year, followed by pork with per capita consumption of 23.5 kilograms per year and beef and veal with per capita consumption of 14.8 kilograms per year.



The feed enzymes are used to help animals in easy digestion and to ensure that animals get a complete diet or nutrition from the feeds fed to them. Enzymes also help in obtaining good feed efficiency which in turn reduces the feed costs and increases the profitability. The increasing demand for the animal protein, raising animals population and the benefits of the enzymes are correlated with the feed enzymes market which is driving the market in a positive trend.



Asia-Pacific remains the largest market



Asia-Pacific is the largest market for feed enzymes in 2018 valued USD 411.7 million which is projected to remain the largest market during the forecast period 2019-2024, whereas Europe and North America hold the second and third positions. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to register a high CAGR during the study period (2019-2014), whereas all other regions are expected to register a moderate growth rate. China and India being a larger market in the Asia-Pacific region, their larger population is one of the major factors for Asia-Pacific remaining as the largest market in the world.



The feed enzymes market is a fragmented market with many players in the market. BASF SE, Biocatalyst, AB Enzymes, Advanced Enzymes Technologies are few international players in the market. The players in the market are taping the market potential by various activities including acquisition of other companies, investing in their R&D facilities and more.



