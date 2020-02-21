HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Distributing, a major provider of SMB and consumer technologies to the North American high-tech channel, is proud to announce that the company and its executives have won several accolades both in the greater business community and in the information technology channel. This includes the company’s ongoing rise on the Forbes magazine’s esteemed list of America’s Largest Private Companies, spots on the IT industry’s prestigious CRN Channel Chiefs list, and more. The details are as follows:
“D&H Distributing continues to distinguish itself by delivering better experiences for its partners, its team members, and within the greater business environment,” said D&H’s Dan Schwab. “We’re grateful to see our company, our executives, and our initiatives get recognized for their acuity and effectiveness. We look forward to an outstanding 2020, providing best-in-class services and creating meaningful, productive relationships both with our partners and in the community that has supported us.”
D&H partners can call (800) 877-1200 or visit www.dandh.com to speak to a D&H account representative. D&H recently moved into a new expanded headquarters at Tech Drive in Harrisburg, PA. Visit www.dandh.com/techdrive for details on the amenities of this enhanced, two-building campus. For information on careers at D&H, browse the dandh.jobs.net/ page.
About D&H Distributing
D&H Distributing believes the most important element of doing business is developing relationships for mutual success, delivering superior engagement experiences to its community of partners and employee co-owners. The company continues to build upon its 100-year-old culture, providing a wealth of partner enablement resources, multi-market expertise, and consultative services. D&H maintains a focus on independent VAR and MSP partners, expanding their competencies in areas such as cloud services, ProAV, collaboration, UCC, mobility, and server networks across a range of markets. Its value proposition includes highly-lauded training opportunities and partner engagement events, dedicated Solutions Specialists, certifications, professional marketing resources, and an expanding digital Cloud Marketplace.
The distributor is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, in the U.S. and Brampton, Ontario, in Canada with warehouses in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Fresno, CA; and Vancouver, BC, Canada. Call D&H at (800) 877-1200, visit www.dandh.com, or follow the distributor’s Facebook and Twitter feeds, https://www.facebook.com/DandHDistributing/ and @dandh.
Contact:
Suzanne Mattaboni
Suzanne Mattaboni Communications
For D&H Distributing
suzanne@mattaboni.com
D&H Distributing
Harrisburg, UNITED STATES
_DandHUS_logo_Red_19.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: