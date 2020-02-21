New York, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Baby Food Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865859/?utm_source=GNW



- Organic baby food is gaining popularity among parents due to growing concern over children’s’ health. Due to their costly raw material sourcing and production process requirements, the organic baby products available in the market are expensive.



Scope of the Report

The organic baby food market has segmented based on product type and distribution channel. By product type, the segmentation includes prepared baby food, dried baby food, infant milk formula, and other products. Due to increasing organic infant formula segment is anticipated to record the fastest growth. By distribution channel, the segmentation includes - supermarket, hypermarket, convenience stores, online, and other distribution channels. Moreover, the study provides an analysis of the organic baby food market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.



Key Market Trends

Health Benefits of Organic Food is Attracting Parents



Organic baby food is gaining popularity among parents due to growing concern over children’s’ health. Due to their costly raw material sourcing and production process requirements, the organic baby products available in the market are expensive. Despite the excessive costs, parents are considering buying premium products for their children, even in developing countries like China. Increased household income in developing regions is the major driving factor for the sale of organic baby food. The robust growth of the distribution channels worldwide is further accelerating the market’s growth.



North America Holds the Major Share in Organic Baby Food Market



The North American region accounts for the largest share of the organic baby food market, followed by Europe. The United States dominates the market, driven by the growing demand for organic food products. The Asia Pacific is also expected to see significant growth in the global baby food market in the coming years. The growth of this market in this region will largely be due to the increasing size of the population, the growth of emerging economies, the declining rate of infant death, and the increased awareness of the importance of proper nutrition for babies. India, China, and Indonesia are expected to be the major contributors to the growth of the baby food industry in the Asia Pacific.



Competitive Landscape

Companies are focused on developing new marketing strategies and introducing new products based on value-added ingredients, to compete in the market. Some of the major companies in the organic baby food market are Abbott Laboratories, Nestle SA, Hero Group, and Danone, among others.



