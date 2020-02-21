CANTON, Mass., Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destination XL Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXLG), the leading retailer of men’s XL apparel, reported a non-life threatening injury of one of their Distribution Center associates at the Company’s corporate headquarters today.



“Earlier this morning one of our associates was injured in our Distribution Center and transported to Beth Israel Hospital. Our associate was alert and sustained non-life threatening injuries,” Peter Stratton, DXL’s EVP, CFO and Treasurer, said.

“We are currently focused on giving our support to our associate and his family. DXL will cooperate with OSHA and any investigation related to the accident. Associate safety is our top priority,” Stratton concluded.