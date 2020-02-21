Conover, NC, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Fortran Corporation is pleased to announce we have entered into an agreement with an independent accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) to conduct a complete audit of our financial records for calendar years 2018 and 2019.



Fortran Corporation is planning on being an SEC reporting company and list on the OTCQB exchange, with plans to uplist to the Nasdaq National Market within one year.

About Fortran Corporation:

Fortran Corporation is a telecommunications system integrator dedicated to designing, implementing and maintaining complex communications solutions. Fortran is comprised of engineering and design, network service, sales, remote monitoring, and on-site services. In October 2015, Fortran acquired an 80% interest in Tower Performance Construction, Inc. and Tower Performance, Inc., with offices in Texas, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. For more information contact us at: info@fortrancorp.com.

Visit us at www.fortrancorp.com

