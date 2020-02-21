New York, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Compound Feed Market - Analysis of Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865856/?utm_source=GNW

Increased awareness regarding quality meat and milk products and increased livestock production are two other factors augmenting the growth of the market studied.



Scope of the Report

Compound feed is a mixture of raw materials and supplements fed to the livestock, sourced from either plant, animal, organic or inorganic substances, or industrial processing, whether or not containing additives. While soybean, corn, barley, wheat, and sorghum are the most commonly used raw materials, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids are the most common additives blended to form compound feed.



Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Meat and Aquaculture Products is driving the market



The worldwide economic downturn has had a very limited effect on the global meat market, which has maintained its positive outlook. The highest growth for meat consumption is expected from the Asia-Pacific and South American regions because of changing diet patterns, urbanization, population, and economic growth. For example, the Chinese demand for meat continues to surpass the domestic supply, according to Agriculture and Agri-food Canada. Fish are low in fats, cholesterol, and carbohydrates. Although not very high in protein, fish also provide essential vitamins and amino acids. The demand for seafood is increasing rapidly as more and more people are becoming aware of the health benefits of fish consumption. Globally increasing population trends are also supporting the growth of the world meat and seafood market. Increasing life expectancy and limited availability of land and water resources for animal feed production, and increasing use of these resources for food and ethanol production are increasing the demand for animal feed in the global meat industry.



The Asia Pacific dominates the market



The demand for meat protein is rising in the Asia-Pacific region especially in China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, etc. with rapid economic growth in the region. This increased demand for meat protein has triggered meat production in the region, where uptake of compound feed has increased and is expected to show a healthy growth rate. Apart from improving nutritional value compound feed is gaining importance for their role in meat quality improvement.



Competitive Landscape

The global compound feed market is concentrated in the Asia-Pacific and North America region and is fragmented among small regional players. Leading companies focused on acquiring feed mills and small manufacturing for expansion of the business in local as well as foreign markets. Some of the players have been expanding their geographical presence by acquiring or merging with the manufacturers in the foreign market. The leading companies focused on the expansion of the business across regions and setting up a new plant for increasing production capacity as well as a product line. The companies are also increasing production capacities of their existing plants.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client’s requirements

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865856/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001