EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors for Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (Capital Power) declared a dividend of $0.48 per share on the outstanding common shares for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2020.



The Board of Directors also declared the following dividends on its Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares:

Shares TSX Stock Symbol Dividend Per

Share Record Date Payment Date Series 1 CPX.PR.A $0.19125 March 18, 2020 March 31, 2020 Series 3 CPX.PR.C $0.3408125 March 18, 2020 March 31, 2020 Series 5 CPX.PR.E $0.327375 March 18, 2020 March 31, 2020 Series 7 CPX.PR.G $0.375 March 18, 2020 March 31, 2020 Series 9 CPX.PR.I $0.359375 March 18, 2020 March 31, 2020 Series 11 CPX.PR.K $0.359375 March 18, 2020 March 31, 2020

The dividends for the common shares and preference shares are 100 per cent eligible dividends as defined by the Income Tax Act. Under this legislation, individuals resident in Canada may be entitled to enhanced dividend tax credits that reduce the income tax otherwise payable on these dividends.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American power producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The company develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities using a variety of energy sources. Capital Power owns approximately 6,200 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 26 facilities across North America. Approximately 800 MW of owned generation capacity is in advanced development in Alberta and Illinois.

