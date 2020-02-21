New York, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bottled Water Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865846/?utm_source=GNW





- This can be attributed to consumer demand for high-quality drinking water, the fear of diseases as an aftermath of drinking contaminated tap water, and the easy portability and convenience provided by bottled water.

- Environmental pollution caused by plastic trash poses a challenge for the market’s growth. The consumption of bottled water leads to health hazards.

- However, the introduction of eco-friendly packaging and flavored water with regulated ingredients can provide an opportunity for the market growth.



Scope of the Report

The global bottled water market offers a range of products, including still water, sparkling water, and functional water through on-trade and off-trade distribution channels. The off-trade distribution channel is further sub-segmented in to supermarket/hypermarket, convenience store, home and office delivery (HOD), and other distribution channels. The study also covers a global level analysis for the major regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Functional Water



The demand for functional water is driven by health and wellness trends, along with exquisite product offerings from various global and regional players. Growing consumer demand for functional beverages has been the crucial factor that is driving the growth of the market studied over the forecast period. Convenience of consumption and its effect on human nutrition are the factors that are increasing the demand of the market. The growing popularity of functional water among the working class and millennial populations is expected to improve the development of the market.



North America Held the Maximum Share in the Market



In developed economies like the US and Canada, functional water is constantly becoming a major commercial and popular beverage category, as it is an appealing option for health-conscious consumers. Hence, augmenting the bottled water market. Major manufacturers and marketers in the country have started to position functional water as an alternative to carbonated drinks and fruit juices. Through product description, modern and interactive labelling, and backing from respected brands, as well as by organizing programs and seminars, the players are claiming that functional water is an enriched product that is not just for hydration but also can function as a functional beverage.



Competitive Landscape

The market studied is highly fragmented attributed to the number of small players dominating the market. Some of the prominent players in the market include Danone, Coca-Cola, Pepsico, and Nestle. The regional or domestic companies have been marketing their products with strategies, such as sponsorship and significant investment in advertisements.



