The increasing efforts to make the electronic packaging highly resourceful due to the enormous demand for the electronic components owing to amplified usage has made electronic packaging useful in a myriad of applications. These factors are driving the growth of the semiconductor and IC packaging market.



- Increase in the demand for electronic products has pushed the electronic packaging industry and customer expectations have raised regarding the features of new electronic devices.

- The proliferation of IoT and connected devices, smart devices have taken over the electronics industry. Besides smartphones, connected wearable devices are expected to witness a rise in their adoption.

- The RFIDs being integrated into several consumer electronics and identity solutions, such as identification tags and smart cards, end-users are increasingly demanding ultra-smooth surfaces and thinner wafers to incorporate them seamlessly into these devices.



The equipment used for processing thin wafers are thin wafer processing and dicing equipment. Integration of microelectronics into several consumer electronics and smart cards needed for thinner wafers are increasing rapidly. Technologies like RFID, MEMS Devices, and power devices are considered to be the major source of demand for these thin wafers. This scenario is increasingly creating demand for a better manufacturing process, especially processing and dicing which are important phases of ultra-thin wafer production.



Thinning Equipment to Hold Major Share



- Presently, grinding is the most convenient thinning process deployed in semiconductor applications, reducing wafers diameter thickness from an average starting thickness of 750 ?m to 120 µm. However, due to stress in high volume manufacturing production, less than 100 µm silicon wafers become very flexible and challenging to reduce down further using standard grinding methods.

- The increasing automation of wafer back grinding equipment is helping in achieving the highest possible level of quality and reducing the wafer thicknesses to less than 0.050mm.

- A grinding wheel with a diamond grit is required to achieve these ultra-thin thicknesses. Thus, ultra-fine grind wheel is becoming a standard for all background target thicknesses.

- In order to remove edge chipping and microcracking caused by the standard grinding process in applications, like memory and logic, additional technologies, such as chemical-mechanical planarization (CMP) is required.

- TAIKO, developed by DISCO Corporation, is a wafer back grinding process that uses a new grinding method. It is used for reducing the risk of thin wafer handling and lowering the warpage. The grinding process in TAIKO leaves an edge (approximately 3 mm) on the outer most circumference of the wafer and thin grinds only the inner circumference. It is one of the essential thinning processes used in power devices, in the backside metallization layer for 40V-100V MOSFETs and 650V-1200V IGBTs.



Asia-Pacific to Register Highest Growth



- Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing semiconductor market in the world. Growing initiatives like Make in India by the Indian government and Vision 2020 by the Chinese government are increasingly drawing attention from the international players to set up local production establishments.

- In the case of India, the recent increment in customs duties on imported electronics is playing a pivotal role in attracting companies like Apple to set up local manufacturing plants. According to the SEMI, a prominent global association serving the manufacturing supply chain of the electronics industry, more than 90% of the foundries constructed in the world during 2017 were situated in the Asia Pacific.

- It is estimated that most of these foundries are concentrated in China and Japan. With initiatives for Tokyo Olympics 2020 already in motion, semiconductor manufacturing region is expected to open up better opportunities for the thinning and dicing equipment shortly.



The thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on developing new innovations to increase their recognition and market share and increase their profitability.



- December 2018 - Disco Corporation developed DFG8640, a fully automatic grinder compatible with 8-inch wafers, which is able to grind a wide variety of materials, including Si (silicon), LiTaO3 (LT/lithium tantalate), LiNbO3 (LN/lithium niobate), and SiC (silicon carbide).

- December 2018 - Disco Corporation has also developed DFD6363, a fully-automatic blade dicing saw capable of processing 300 mm Si wafers. DFD6363 is the improved version of DFD6362, which is widely adopted for use in semiconductor manufacturing with 300 mm Si wafers.

