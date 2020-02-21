Introducing Aura, a distinct Desert Modernism neighborhood coming soon to Miralon in Palm Springs. Exquisite single-story homes in three bold designs flaunt clean lines, expansive glass walls, solar power and energy-efficient features. Each spans approximately 1,894 to 2,210 square feet of artful open-concept living space, with up to 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and 2-car garages. Your private sleek pool/spa and sunlit courtyards invite you to chill, indulge and play host under the beautiful desert sky. Set in the gated new master-planned community of Miralon, features will include its own private club, demonstration kitchen, yoga/fitness studio, resort pool and spa, dog park, walking trails, olive groves and more. Minutes from downtown Palm Springs’ vibrant eateries, chic art galleries, dynamic culture and lively club scenes. Aura exudes a desert allure all its own.

Introducing Aura, a distinct Desert Modernism neighborhood coming soon to Miralon in Palm Springs. Exquisite single-story homes in three bold designs flaunt clean lines, expansive glass walls, solar power and energy-efficient features. Each spans approximately 1,894 to 2,210 square feet of artful open-concept living space, with up to 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and 2-car garages. Your private sleek pool/spa and sunlit courtyards invite you to chill, indulge and play host under the beautiful desert sky. Set in the gated new master-planned community of Miralon, features will include its own private club, demonstration kitchen, yoga/fitness studio, resort pool and spa, dog park, walking trails, olive groves and more. Minutes from downtown Palm Springs’ vibrant eateries, chic art galleries, dynamic culture and lively club scenes. Aura exudes a desert allure all its own.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing Christopher Homes’ Aura at Miralon, a striking, new Desert Modern home collection coming soon to an extraordinary Palm Springs location. This new enclave will epitomize the Palm Springs aesthetic with dramatic Desert Modernism design, each showcasing the clean lines, bright, airy interiors, expansive glass walls and outdoor features that are the hallmark of the area’s most iconic mid-century-style architects.



Crafted with Christopher Homes’ uncompromising quality, Aura’s homes will span from approximately 1,894 to 2,210 square feet, with flowing open-concept spaces that reveal three bedrooms, up to three and one-half baths, comfortable living rooms leading to outdoor leisure areas, gourmet kitchens with enormous islands and two-car garages. To make the most of the Palm Springs setting, designs will be carefully planned to seamlessly connect indoor-outdoor living spaces, offering private courtyards with pools at every residence with breathtaking desert views in the backdrop. Energy-saving solar panels will be an included feature, as well as smart home automation that allows homeowners to control front door locks, thermostats, pool heaters and more right from their smart phones or tablets. Prices are anticipated to start from the low $600,000s. Models are under construction now.

To learn more about Aura at Miralon in Palm Springs, including Model Grand Opening news and other highly anticipated details, register interest today at www.Christopher-Homes.com.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Aura at Miralon in Palm Springs, and look forward to when homebuyers can experience these striking single-level designs in-person,” said Jaime Todd, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Christopher Homes. “Our new collection will redefine Desert Modernism and is poised to become one of Palm Springs most sought-after addresses. Register your interest soon to be among the first to hear about our Grand Opening date.”

Located just two miles from downtown Palm Springs, residents will enjoy an unbeatable setting near excellent restaurants, great shopping, world-class golf courses, popular recreation and cultural attractions. Several medical centers and other lifestyle conveniences are also close by, while Los Angeles and San Diego are within a manageable distance of home.

As part of the modern residential oasis of Miralon® in Palm Springs, Aura homeowners will enjoy a welcoming, sustainable-style atmosphere that embraces the outdoors and makes it easy for neighbors to mix, mingle and enjoy a natural sense of belonging. Set on 309 acres, the master-planned community will comprise 1,150 homes and offer an impressive array of amenities ranging from a sparkling pool and fitness center at “The Club” to outdoor dining rooms, Wi-Fi-enabled social stations and more. The site also includes the transformation of an 18-hole golf course into 45 acres of olive groves and community gardens. Olives from the orchard will be pressed onsite and produce from the community gardens will go directly to the tables of residents. 5 miles of walking trails and 2.4 miles of sidewalk trails wind throughout the community, where residents can walk their dogs, jog or simply indulge in leisurely afternoon strolls.

About Miralon in Palm Springs

Miralon®, Palm Springs, California. One of the largest new “agrihoods” in the U.S., Miralon’s 309 acres will include 1,150 Modernist-inspired residences and the transformation of an 18-hole golf course into olive groves and community gardens.

About Christopher Homes

Christopher Homes is a well-respected, private homebuilder and land developer with offices in Newport Beach, California. Renowned across Southern California for masterful planning, design excellence, and the highest caliber construction, the company’s enduring success is rooted in its hands-on, collaborative approach where the utmost value is placed on livability, premier quality, and attention to detail.

The Christopher Homes team holds an unwavering commitment to deliver a superior product, while focusing on future trends, new partnerships with industry leaders and enlisting the finest architects, landscape professionals and design consultants. By engaging in every step of the building process, the company raises the bar for architectural integrity as it continues to fulfill the dream of quality homeownership.

Those interested in Aura at Miralon are encouraged to register interest at www.Christopher-Homes.com and follow Christopher Homes on Facebook and Instagram .

Prices are effective as of the date of publication.

