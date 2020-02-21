New York, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Discrete Semiconductor Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865839/?utm_source=GNW





- In 2018, the largest markets for discrete semiconductors were expected to be the industrial and automotive sectors. Also, the conversion to energy-efficient technologies of building security, connected lighting, and other industrial lighting systems, is expected to increase the demand for power ICs and discrete semiconductors. Although integrated circuits are curbing the growth of discrete semiconductors, the semiconductors have been finding applications across various industries.

- Also, the rising demand for high-energy and power-efficient devices, the demand for MOSFETs and IGBTs in line with the increasing electronic content in the automobiles, and the increase in demand for portable electronic products and wireless communication are some of the factors driving the market. Whereas, the increasing price pressure, the demand for integrated circuits and how they are replacing discrete semiconductors, and the lack of further innovations are expected to restrain the market.

- One of the significant trends in discrete semiconductors, as of 2018, is efficient power management. New system architectures are improving the efficiency of AC-DC power adapters, simultaneously reducing the size and component count. New standards for Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) allow higher power transfer, which enables the development of new classes of devices, like connected lighting.

- Several aspects of wearable devices, from the underlying physics to the end-user experience, play a crucial role in driving increased consumer adoption and acceptance. Discrete semiconductor companies are poised to benefit from being aware of the challenges and market trends during the design phase of products, to stay on the competitive edge.



Scope of the Report

Discrete semiconductor circuits are built out of individual semiconductor components, connected together on some kind of circuit board or terminal strip. As opposed to an integrated circuit, discrete semiconductors perform a single electronic function. Discretes are categorized into diodes, transistors and several other types, and are used in a variety of applications such as voltage regulation, surge protection, switching, power conversion and more.



Key Market Trends

Automotive Sector Expected to Have The Highest Growth



The Automotive segment is the fastest growing segment of the overall discrete semiconductors market. The automotive sector is shifting towards electric and hybrid vehicles to reduce the dependence on fossil fuels and to reduce environmental hazards. Also, these vehicles have more semiconductor content compared to traditional automobiles.

- Electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles are gradually gaining market traction, with the integration of MOSFETs and IGBTs in various industries. The automotive sector is one of the potential areas for rectifiers, MOSFETs, TVS, switching Schottky and Zener diodes, ESD protection, and optoelectronics. IGBTs are used in ignition coil driver circuits, and MOSFETs find applications in power steering and airbag systems.

- High demand for electric and hybrid vehicles in the automotive industry to avoid environmental hazards is a significant driver of the global discrete semiconductor market. For Instance, Tesla Motors recently introduced futuristic electric cars the demand for electric and hybrid vehicles has increased. These cars demand greater power and energy efficiency in their mechanisms, which are fulfilled by discrete semiconductors.

- The automobile manufacturing companies generally keep a long-term agreement with the semiconductor firms to supply the required semiconductors or modules including discrete semiconductor, which is increasing the competition in the industry for the product.

- According to Green Car Congress, on November 2018, ON Semiconductor has launched new Automotive Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs) which offer to improve overall performance in on-board charging (OBC) and class-leading power density, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

- Also, in February 2019, Transphorm Inc. announced that its third generation, JEDEC-qualified high voltage GaN platform had passed the Automotive Electronics Council’s AEC-Q101 stress tests for automotive-grade discrete semiconductors which have the ability to perform at 175°C during qualification testing.



North-America Expected to Occupy a Significant Market Share



North-America has a strong foothold of vendors. Some of them include Intel, Texas Instruments, Micron technology, ON Semiconductor and many more.

- The growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles has led the manufacturers to look for discrete semiconductors to control the voltage regulation, protect the equipment from sudden surge and other applications ranging from power inversion to rapid battery charging. Since United States is the largest market for electric vehicles the growing electric vehicles market will, in turn, boost the discrete semiconductor market.

- Increase in demands for portable electronic products and wireless communications is expected to drive the market for the current region. For instance, on December 13, 2018, Apple is about to undergo an expansion of its operations in Austin including a one billion dollar investment to build a new campus in North Austin. The company has also announced plans to open new sites in Seattle, San Diego, and Culver City and expand in cities across the United States including Pittsburgh, New York and Boulder, Colorado over the next three years, with the potential for additional expansion elsewhere in the US over time.



Competitive Landscape

The global discrete semiconductor market is highly fragmented with many semiconductor manufacturers providing the product. The companies are continuously investing in the product and technology in order to promote sustainable environment growth and prevent environmental hazards. Companies are also acquiring other companies who specifically deal with these products to boost the market share.



- For Instance, during 2017, Renesas Electronics acquired Intersil, and NXP’s Standard Products Division was spun off, to create Nexperia. Moreover, Analog Devices bought Linear Technology, and Littlefuse agreed to buy IXYS Semiconductor.

- Nov 2017 - Broadcom expressed its intent to acquire Qualcomm, by launching a hostile takeover bid.

- March 2017 - Infineon Technologies AG launched a new development center for artificial intelligence and automotive electronics based in Dresden, Germany. This is likely to boost the usage of production of discrete semiconductor, which will open new avenues for revenue stream.



