New York, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dairy Ingredients Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865836/?utm_source=GNW

These are stored in dry, concentrated and liquid forms. Dairy ingredients provide emulsification, fat holding, viscosity creation and gel formation.

- Increased consumption of dairy ingredients is being observed in vegetarians, as dairy serves as the primary source of protein and nutrition in their diet.



Scope of the Report

Global dairy ingredients market is segmented on the basis of application, type, and region. Milk powder holds a major share of the market. Bakery and confectionary, dairy, convenience foods, and sports & clinical nutrition products are the major end-users of the dairy ingredients. Milk protein concentrates & milk protein isolates have higher growth prospects, due to the increasing popularity of sports. Also, the study provides an analysis of the dairy ingredients market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.



Key Market Trends

Growing Awareness Towards Healthy Food



The growing prominence of nutritional enrichment in foods & beverages due to increased awareness towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle among individuals is projected to have a positive impact on the dairy ingredients market. The dairy ingredients market is also being driven by the regulatory support from the United States FDA and United Kingdom government, which is intended to incorporate proteins in food and drinks. The rise in disposable income of the consumers, coupled with increased inclination to pay a premium price for food products with various health benefits is a key driver in the dairy ingredients market. Increasing demand for protein supplements in food items has resulted in new product launches by food & beverage companies, which is expected to fuel the demand for whey and milk powders.



Asia-Pacific Holds the Major Share in Dairy Ingredient Market



Asia-Pacific is the largest segment in the dairy ingredients market, followed by Europe and North America. The European and North American markets are also projected to witness growth over the forecast period. High-concentrate ingredients, such as whey proteins and milk protein isolates, are majorly used in developed nations, such as the United States, Germany, and France. On the other hand, low-concentrate ingredients are prevalent in developing countries. An increase in disposable incomes, along with a constant increase in the toddler and infant population in the Asia -Pacific region, is anticipated to benefit the global dairy ingredients market.



Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players in the dairy ingredients market are Amul, Arla Foods, Dairy Farmers of America, Euroserum, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, FrieslandCampina, Glanbia, Plc, Lactalis, HATSUN Agro Products, Kanegrade Ltd, Murray Goulburn Co-operative, and Nestle SA, among others.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client’s requirements

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865836/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001