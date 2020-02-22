New York, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Free-From Food Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019-2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865831/?utm_source=GNW

The consumer awareness, regarding the labelling of allergen-free and dairy-free products claims, is driving the market for free-from food products. Companies are coming up with innovative products, which meet allergen-free requirement and provide nutritional benefits. Countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Spain, and Canada are some of the leading markets in the gluten-free category, whereas dairy-free is led by North America and caffeine-free by Asian markets.



Scope of the Report

The free-from-food market is segmented by type into gluten free, dairy free, allergen free and other types, by end product into bakery and confectionery, dairy free foods, snacks, beverages, and other end products, by distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, online retail stores, convenience stores and other distribution channels. The other food types include free-from artificial colors, artificial flavors, preservatives, starch, and caffeine.



Key Market Trends

Rising Awareness On Clean Labeling



Clean-label ingredients are consumer-friendly ingredients, which are natural, organic, non-GMO, and very minimally processed. The omission and elimination of intolerable and allergenic ingredients in clean-label products is facilitating the market for free-from foods. An increasing number of consumers are inclined to free-from, even though they do not exhibit any sort of allergies and intolerances, because the category is now emerging as a lifestyle-enhancement segment in the health and wellness space. The voluntary acceptance and consumption of free-from foods is the major driving force in the global marketplace. The concerns regarding animal welfare and environmental sustainability is also facilitating the sales of free-from foods, particularly in the developed markets of Western Europe and North America. The healthy-lifestyle from healthy diets and better-for-you products are driving the market for free-from foods in these markets.



Asia-Pacific Remains the Fastest Growing Region



Asian diets largely vary compared to western food habits. Although each Asian country and region has its distinct ?avors and cooking styles, they also have many unifying features, such as high consumption of plant foods, like vegetables, fruits, beans, legumes, nuts, herbs, and spices. The Asian countries hold nearly half of the world’s population. With a geographical base, including countries as diverse as Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesian, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, North Korea, South Korea, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, and others, the traditional Asian diet covers a lot of territory, in both a geographical and culinary sense. The increase in the demand for free-from food is also leading to the rise in demand for gluten-free and trans-free foods.



Competitive Landscape

The free-from-foods market is highly fragmented and competitive with the presence of various prominent and local players. The major players hold less than 30% of the market. Companies are coming up with innovative products, which are free from allergens and have necessary nutritional benefits. The key players in the market include Conagra Brands Inc., Dr. Schar AG/SpA, Hain Celestial, General Mills, Mondalez International, and Danone SA.







