In light of growing partnerships and developing navigation infrastructure, the automotive navigation systems in Europe had captured a major share of more than 30% of the global market in 2018.

New York, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Navigation System Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865826/?utm_source=GNW



- In addition to this, technological advancements in the navigation system are expected to drive the demand for navigation systems market, during the forecast. For instance, in January 2018, Garmin company partnered with Amazon to integrate Alexa voice-assistant into its navigation systems functionalities.

- However, increasing cyber-security issues and high cost of the navigation system are few factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

- The European automotive industry is leading in terms of production, as well as sales. Europe was the largest market for automotive navigation systems until 2018, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America.

- However, Asia-Pacific is projected to become the key market for the automotive navigation systems, with Japan, India, and China, being the major automotive manufacture hubs during the forecast period.



Scope of the Report

An automotive navigation system is part of the automobile controls or a third party add-on used to find direction in an automobile. Automobile navigation can rely on GPS (Global Positioning System), or it can be DVD- or data-based as well.



The integrated automotive navigation system has been considered in the scope of the market. Integrated automotive navigation systems that combine entertainment functions, such as audio and DVD/Blu-ray disc players, and the functions related to the navigation and telematics systems, are compatible with smartphones.



The automotive navigation system has been segmented by sales channel type, vehicle type, and geography.



Key Market Trends

Aftermarket Segment to Witness Considerable Growth



Apart from the factory fitment of the navigation system from the OEM side, fitment rate from aftermarket channels is likely to see a considerable rise, during the forecast period.



With the growing e-commerce sector, there is a burden on the e-commerce companies to deliver these products to their customers in time. For this purpose, many e-commerce companies are forming alliances with existing logistic providers for Business to Customer (B2C) delivery.



To cater to the above demand, logistics companies have been expanding their services by getting more vehicles into services. These vehicles have been primarily equipped with satellite navigation systems, in order to reach their customers on time. Furthermore, in order to attract a large number of consumers, these e-commerce companies have introduced ideas, like ‘anywhere delivery’, ‘same day delivery’, and even, ‘same hour delivery’.



Thus, the demand for, and dependence on navigation systems has been increasing over the past three years and is likely to continue to rise during the forecast period.



Europe Captured the Major Market Share



In light of growing partnerships and developing navigation infrastructure, the automotive navigation systems in Europe had captured a major share of more than 30% of the global market in 2018.



In Europe, safety and security service is the largest contributor in the automotive market, considering navigation as a safety measure in vehicles. As a result, government authorities are planning to ensure that all cars must be connected with GPS systems. The European Committee for Standardization (CEN) and the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) have issued an initial set of standards for cooperative intelligent transport systems. The proposed initiative would require every new car to come equipped with 3G/4G and GPS systems, creating a base for the car navigation systems.



Automakers and tier-1 suppliers in the region have been consistently testing the strength of navigation platform providers in data-based solutions, to develop their own digital services in areas, such as mobility management and navigation technology. For instance, Robert Bosch, partnered with navigation service provider TomTom, to offer digital mapping services to the driverless cars, where not only the auto manufacturers but also the auto part suppliers are involved in providing GPS services to the vehicles.



Increasing demand for electric vehicles, high penetration of wireless communication technology, and availability of advanced telecom infrastructure are the major factors driving the market for autonomous cars and the dependent navigation systems across the region.



Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players, like Aisin Aw Co. Ltd, Alpine Electronics Inc., Clarion Co. Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, DENSO Corporation, Harman International Industries Inc., etc., have captured significant shares in the market.



These companies are focusing to expand their navigation system functionalities with growing technologies, like AI (artificial intelligence) and AR (augmented reality), to capture the increasing demand for advanced navigation systems in vehicles.



For instance, in the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class (MY2019) models, announced in 2018, AR navigation is installed in the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) intuitive and intelligent multimedia system, representing a remarkable evolution in in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems. The IVI system of Harman International has been updated and improved by integrating Visteon’s "SmartCore" cockpit domain controller in the instrument panel, with the clusters and meters laid out horizontally with two wide displays of the IVI. Similar to a home smart speaker, the IVI system is also equipped with a voice control function that is activated with the words "Hey Mercedes".



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client’s requirements

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865826/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001