The market is going through a paradigm shift from traditional modes of broadcasting like cable or satellite TV towards internet-based streaming and, Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) as a system has a significant role to play in this transitional phase. With the improved communication technology and advancement in the network architecture, these developments have also served the market affirmatively.



- Technological developments have led to increasing the number of subscribers for IPTV, and there is a need for HD channels and video on demand. Subscription numbers are also growing owing to new market expansion. Increasing penetration of Internet-based streaming services is expected to drive the market.

- The companies are offering complex deliverables in combination with OTT, Video Calling/conferencing, smart home, and video-games. Such lucrative strategies adopted by the companies are attracting clients, and the number of subscribers is increasing, driving the IPTV market growth.

- Also, government initiatives in developing countries like India favoring digital television are fueling the adoption of internet protocol television. However, the competition from the local cable TV and satellite TV due to lower cost and lack of infrastructure for quality and jitter-free service, especially in developing and underdeveloped countries are limiting IPTV adoption to an extent.



The demand for high-quality content on TV is proliferating due to the rapid increase in internet penetration globally. The improved wired broadband infrastructure in the urban areas has supported the market growth and are expected to further fuel the demand in the market.



Demand for High-Definition Channels and Video On-Demand to Augment the Market Growth



- The growing economies across the world are increasing the disposable income of the population in the countries. It is also improving people’s lifestyle, especially in developing countries Advent to the growing economies, internet penetration has shown drastic improvement across the globe.

- These factors have made the television service consumers demand better user experiences in terms of quality and on-the-go television experience. Moreover, Cisco has stated that the content over the internet is moving more towards video with an average of 190 GB data usage per household in the United States in 2017 out of which 95% of data consumed by video content. Also, with the inclusion of live streaming trend the internet usage increases, internet penetration plays a vital role.

- The internet penetration rate has reached 57% by the end of 2018. In this, the North America region leads with 95%, whereas the highest number of internet users are more in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by Europe. The difference between internet users in these countries is as large as 1,300 million users.

- Moreover, cheap internet data is available, resulting in consumers demanding high-quality television experience driving the growth for the internet protocol television market.



Asia-Pacific Expected to Grow Significantly



- OTT and IPTV are gaining traction driven by increasing broadband penetration and changing content consumption behaviors in the region. The effect can be significantly observed in Asian countries like India and China, which represented 8.2% and 6.2% GDP growth rate in FY 2018. Rapid urbanization in the region, which stands at 33% and 51% in India and China are the major countries in the region and playing a significant role in the adoption of IPTV in the households.

- Rising investment in content has led to the creation of new content offering, which is beyond Hollywood. Increasingly, India is becoming one of the content hubs, with a wealth of material being created for consumption locally and around the world. Also, the growth of smartphones users in the region since 2010, has fuelled the demand for IPTV services in mobile devices. The number of smartphone users it region is half the number of global smartphone users which has crossed the mark of 3 billion in the year 2018.

- Moreover, Indian government initiatives towards digital transformation such as digitization of cable TV and Direct-to-Home (DTH) services are also favoring the adoption of IPTV in the country. The advent of network services provider has changed the IPTV scenario in India, with the company providing free IPTV live subscription to its customers. With other companies to follow suit, the demand for mobile-based IPTV services is expected to increase in the region.



The internet protocol television (IPTV) market trend is consolidated but inclining towards fragmentation with the increasing number of players offering the hardware setup and IPTV service systems both. Also, the market is undergoing vertical integration as TV manufacturers are partnering with telecom companies providing for built-n set-up-box encouraging for adopting IPTV.



- March 2019 - Reliance Jio has planned to launch of its Jio GigaFiber FTTH service which will offer data, calling, and IPTV benefits under a single plan. The company has claimed the plan will offer 100GB high-speed data at a speed of 100Mbps, unlimited voice calling, Jio Home TV subscription and access to all Jio apps.

- April 2018 - Tripleplay developed a new software called Caveman 1.1. It supports the Tripleplay Interactive IPTV Portal for the Samsung HF series Hospitality Smart TV. Also, it facilitates the delivery of digital signage and IPTV to AVNU PF series with BrightSign Built-in and Samsung’s Smart Signage Platform version 5 (Tizen 3).



