With the miniaturization trend gaining prominence across various industries, the LDS market is growing in popularity by allowing smaller designs, with integrated functionalities.



After failing to meet those exuberant expectations, 3D MIDs are gaining broader acceptance today as new processes, materials, and technologies converge to better meet the demands of circuit-carrying plastic parts.

Many industry observers believe MIDs have finally come of age. The driving forces are miniaturization, tighter electronic packaging, and increased functional demands.

To meet these new requirements, new processes, such as laser direct structuring (LDS) have emerged as ways to simplify MID production, reduce cost, and speed product development.



The LDS antenna market is segmented by end-user industry and geography. The end-user industry is further segmented by healthcare, consumer electronics, automotive, networking, and other end-user industries. Geographically the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.



LDS antennas are extensively used in smartphones, wearables, laptops, gaming consoles and accessories, and tablets.



Global digital spending is expected to exceed USD 1 trillion by 2018, with three product categories alone making up 75% of this global expenditure: smartphones (48%); TVs (12%); and mobile PCs/tablets (15%).



With consumers demanding better body to screen ratios from device manufacturers, OEMs are pushing the boundaries of electronics by developing smartphones with almost no bezels. Miniaturization of internal components is considered to be a key concept to enable a higher body to screen ratio, which is expected to increase the adoption of LDS technologies.



However, the declining sales of the tablet could hinder the growth of the segment in the long run, with Apple and Huawei, being the only two companies to have seen any growth in 2018, with Huawei leading Apple by nearly 7%. Nevertheless, this is expected to change with Apple launching the new iPad, which is bigger and lighter.



Increasing demand in the consumer electronics sector is one of the primary sources of increasing demand for LDS antennas in China. With rising disposable incomes, consumers tend to seek high-quality products that offer the best, regarding the user experience. According to Zenith estimates, China is expected to have the highest number of smartphone users (1.3 billion) followed by India, with 530 million users, in 2018. The country is also experiencing a dramatic shift to mobile broadband networks, particularly 4G, which is providing a platform for a rich range of innovative new services across developed and emerging markets in the country. Meanwhile, the country is also experiencing an increase in the 5G field trials, thus, opening up opportunities for LDS antenna market.



The LDS antenna market has gained a competitive edge in the past decade. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. In May 2018, Pulse Electronics and Yageo Corporation entered into a definitive agreement, under which, Yageo will acquire Pulse. Yageo believes that Pulse has tremendous growth potential and is keen to gain a foothold in the United States and Europe, as well as in the automotive and industrial markets. In Dec 2018, Molex announced that it has completed the acquisition of the Connected Vehicle Solutions (“CVS”) division of Laird Limited, owned by funds managed by Advent International. This investment extends capabilities to improve connected mobility solutions for automotive manufacturers building intelligent next-generation vehicles.



