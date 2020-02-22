New York, Feb. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Thermometers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721218/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$655.9 Million by the year 2025, Digital Thermometers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$9.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$7.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Digital Thermometers will reach a market size of US$37 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$72.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Co., A&D Medical

Easywell Biomedicals, Inc

American Diagnostic Corporation

Briggs Healthcare

Cardinal Health

Exergen Corporation

Geratherm Medical AG

Hicks Thermometers (India) Limited

Kaz Incorporated

Omron Healthcare Inc.

Welch Allyn, Inc.

Terumo Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721218/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Body Temperature - An Important Indicator of Health and Well-Being

Recent Market Activity

Current and Future Analysis

Underlying Basics: Times When Thermometers Show Peak Sales

Convenience and Accuracy - The Prime Growth Drivers

Non-Contact Thermometers Score on Epidemic Scares

Self-Care Management Evokes Sales Opportunities

Global Competitor Market Shares

Medical Thermometers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



A&D Medical (USA)

American Diagnostic Corporation (USA)

Briggs Healthcare (USA)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA)

Easywell Biomedicals, Inc. (Taiwan)

Exergen Corporation (USA)

Geratherm Medical AG (Germany)

Hicks Thermometers (India) Limited (India)

Kaz USA, Inc. (USA)

Microlife Corporation (Taiwan)

Omron Healthcare, Inc. (Japan)

RG Medical Diagnostics (USA)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Welch Allyn, Inc. (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Smart Thermometers - A Fast Evolving Market

Wireless Thermometers - Viable Soultion for Undisturbed

Temperature Monitoring

Smart Thermometers to Aid in Flu Forecasting

Wearable Thermometers - An Ideal Solution for Infants and Neonates

No-Fuss Infant Thermometers - An Expanding Market

Companies Explore the Body Temperature Monitoring Pills Market

Digital Thermometers Continue Steady Growth

Challenges Associated with Digital Thermometers

Thermometers in Various Hues Attract Customer Attention

Issues

Mercury Thermometers Near an End

Ban on the Use of Mercury Thermometers

Rectal Thermometers and Related Issues





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Medical Thermometers Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Medical Thermometers Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Medical Thermometers Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Digital Thermometers (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Digital Thermometers (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Digital Thermometers (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Infrared Thermometers (Product Segment) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Infrared Thermometers (Product Segment) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Infrared Thermometers (Product Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Temperature Strips (Product Segment) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Temperature Strips (Product Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Temperature Strips (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Medical Thermometers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Medical Thermometers Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 14: Medical Thermometers Market in the United States by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 15: United States Medical Thermometers Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Medical Thermometers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Canadian Medical Thermometers Historic Market Review

by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 18: Medical Thermometers Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Medical Thermometers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Medical Thermometers Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 21: Japanese Medical Thermometers Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Medical Thermometers Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Medical Thermometers Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Medical Thermometers Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Medical Thermometers Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Medical Thermometers Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Medical Thermometers Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Medical Thermometers Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Medical Thermometers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 29: Medical Thermometers Market in Europe in US$ Thousand

by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Medical Thermometers Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Medical Thermometers Market in France by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 32: French Medical Thermometers Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Medical Thermometers Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Medical Thermometers Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: German Medical Thermometers Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 36: German Medical Thermometers Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Medical Thermometers Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Medical Thermometers Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Medical Thermometers Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Medical Thermometers:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Medical Thermometers Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: United Kingdom Medical Thermometers Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Medical Thermometers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Spanish Medical Thermometers Historic Market Review

by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 45: Medical Thermometers Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Medical Thermometers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Medical Thermometers Market in Russia by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 48: Russian Medical Thermometers Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Medical Thermometers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 50: Medical Thermometers Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Medical Thermometers Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Medical Thermometers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Medical Thermometers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Medical Thermometers Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Medical Thermometers Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Medical Thermometers Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Medical Thermometers Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Medical Thermometers Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Australian Medical Thermometers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 60: Australian Medical Thermometers Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 61: Indian Medical Thermometers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Indian Medical Thermometers Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 63: Medical Thermometers Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Medical Thermometers Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: South Korean Medical Thermometers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 66: Medical Thermometers Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Medical Thermometers:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Medical Thermometers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Thermometers Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Medical Thermometers Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 71: Medical Thermometers Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Medical Thermometers Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Latin American Medical Thermometers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: Medical Thermometers Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Medical Thermometers Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Medical Thermometers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 77: Medical Thermometers Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: Argentinean Medical Thermometers Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 79: Medical Thermometers Market in Brazil by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Brazilian Medical Thermometers Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 81: Brazilian Medical Thermometers Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 82: Medical Thermometers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Mexican Medical Thermometers Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 84: Mexican Medical Thermometers Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Medical Thermometers Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 86: Medical Thermometers Market in Rest of Latin America

by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Latin America Medical Thermometers Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Medical Thermometers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 89: Medical Thermometers Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Medical Thermometers Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: The Middle East Medical Thermometers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: The Middle East Medical Thermometers Historic Market

by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 93: Medical Thermometers Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Medical Thermometers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Medical Thermometers Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Iranian Medical Thermometers Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Medical Thermometers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 98: Medical Thermometers Market in Israel in US$ Thousand

by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Israeli Medical Thermometers Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Medical Thermometers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 101: Medical Thermometers Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 102: Saudi Arabian Medical Thermometers Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Medical Thermometers Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: United Arab Emirates Medical Thermometers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 105: Medical Thermometers Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Medical Thermometers Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Medical Thermometers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Middle East Medical Thermometers Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 109: African Medical Thermometers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Medical Thermometers Market in Africa by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 111: African Medical Thermometers Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 68

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721218/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001