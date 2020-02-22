New York, Feb. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anesthesia Disposables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721208/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$323.5 Million by the year 2025, Anesthesia Breathing Circuits will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$7.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Anesthesia Breathing Circuits will reach a market size of US$16.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$57.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Anesthesia Disposables: A Mature Market
Recent Market Activity
Breathing Circuits and LMAs Dominate the Market
Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Breathing Circuits - A Major Anesthesia Disposable Segment
Endotracheal Tubes Market Driven by Coated Variants, Replaced
by LMAs
Increasing Concerns on Nosocomial Infections Tilt Demand
towards Single-Use Products
Anti-microbial Coatings Gain Attention in ETTs
Increasing Availability of Cuffed ETTs to Drive Adoption in
Children
LMAs See Sizable Growth in Adoption
Endotracheal Tubes Vs Laryngeal Mask Airways - A Comparison on
Select Parameters
Leveraging on Low Costs
Increasing Shift towards Disposables
Technological Advancements
Competition
Anesthesia Face Masks Witness Steady Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Anesthesia Disposables Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Ambu A/S (Denmark)
Armstrong Medical Ltd. (Northern Ireland)
Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
Hamilton Medical AG (Switzerland)
Intersurgical Ltd. (UK)
Medtronic Plc. (Ireland)
Mercury Medical (USA)
Smiths Medical, (USA)
Teleflex, Inc. (USA)
Vyaire Medical Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Aging Population Drives Anesthesia Disposables Market
Rise in Surgical Procedures Spurs Sales of Anesthesia Disposables
Disposables: Vital to Reduce Cross-Contamination and HAIs
Pediatric Airway Management - A Key Component of Intensive Care
Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities
Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
Cardiovascular Diseases: A Significant Contributor to Market
Growth
Increasing Incidence of Cancer Bodes Well for Anesthesia
Disposables
Global Cancer Prevalence Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
Market Gains from Increase in Cosmetic Surgeries
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Anesthesia Disposables Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Anesthesia Breathing Circuits (Product Segment) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Anesthesia Breathing Circuits (Product Segment) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
Table 5: Laryngeal Mask Airways (Product Segment) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Laryngeal Mask Airways (Product Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Endotracheal Tubes (Product Segment) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Endotracheal Tubes (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Anesthesia Gas Masks (Product Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018
to 2025
Table 10: Anesthesia Gas Masks (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Anesthesia Disposables Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020
& 2025
Market Analytics
Table 11: United States Anesthesia Disposables Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 12: United States Anesthesia Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Anesthesia Disposables Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Anesthesia Disposables Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 15: Japanese Market for Anesthesia Disposables: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: Japanese Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Analysis
by Product Segment: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 17: Chinese Anesthesia Disposables Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 18: Chinese Anesthesia Disposables Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Anesthesia Disposables Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: European Anesthesia Disposables Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: European Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: European Anesthesia Disposables Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 22: European Anesthesia Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 23: Anesthesia Disposables Market in France by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 24: French Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Analysis
by Product Segment: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 25: Anesthesia Disposables Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: German Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 27: Italian Anesthesia Disposables Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 28: Italian Anesthesia Disposables Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 29: United Kingdom Market for Anesthesia Disposables:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 30: United Kingdom Anesthesia Disposables Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 31: Spanish Anesthesia Disposables Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Anesthesia Disposables Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2019 and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 33: Russian Anesthesia Disposables Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Russian Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 35: Rest of Europe Anesthesia Disposables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2018-2025
Table 36: Rest of Europe Anesthesia Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 37: Asia-Pacific Anesthesia Disposables Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 38: Asia-Pacific Anesthesia Disposables Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Anesthesia Disposables Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 40: Asia-Pacific Anesthesia Disposables Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 41: Anesthesia Disposables Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 42: Australian Anesthesia Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 43: Indian Anesthesia Disposables Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Anesthesia Disposables Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2019 and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 45: Anesthesia Disposables Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product Segment: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 47: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Anesthesia
Disposables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Rest of Asia-Pacific Anesthesia Disposables Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Latin American Anesthesia Disposables Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 50: Latin American Anesthesia Disposables Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 51: Latin American Anesthesia Disposables Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 52: Latin American Anesthesia Disposables Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 53: Argentinean Anesthesia Disposables Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 54: Argentinean Anesthesia Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 55: Anesthesia Disposables Market in Brazil by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Brazilian Anesthesia Disposables Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 57: Anesthesia Disposables Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 58: Mexican Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 59: Rest of Latin America Anesthesia Disposables Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 60: Rest of Latin America Anesthesia Disposables Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 61: The Middle East Anesthesia Disposables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 62: The Middle East Anesthesia Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 63: The Middle East Anesthesia Disposables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 64: Anesthesia Disposables Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2019
and 2025
IRAN
Table 65: Iranian Market for Anesthesia Disposables: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 66: Iranian Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Analysis
by Product Segment: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 67: Israeli Anesthesia Disposables Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 68: Israeli Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 69: Saudi Arabian Anesthesia Disposables Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 70: Saudi Arabian Anesthesia Disposables Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and
2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 71: Anesthesia Disposables Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 72: Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 73: Anesthesia Disposables Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Rest of Middle East Anesthesia Disposables Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 75: African Anesthesia Disposables Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 76: African Anesthesia Disposables Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 56
