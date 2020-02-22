New York, Feb. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721139/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.5 Billion by the year 2025, Engine & Transmission will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$225.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$183.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Engine & Transmission will reach a market size of US$601.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Allegro MicroSystems LLC

Analog Devices, Inc.

Bourns, Inc.

CASCO

Continental AG

CTS Corporation

Delphi Technologies

Denso Corporation

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Kistler Group

Melexis NV

Micralyne, Inc.

NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.), Inc.

Novotechnik U.S., Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Omron Corporation

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sensata Technologies

SSI Technologies, Inc.

TDK-Micronas GmbH

TT Electronics Plc

Valeo S.A.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



The Changing Face of the Automotive Industry: A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Advancements in Vehicular Technology

Automotive Sensors - A Market Overview

Major Application Areas for Automotive Sensors

Automotive Steering Sensors Market: An Overview

Collision Avoidance Sensors Market - An Overview

Automotive Pressure Sensors - An Insight

Automotive Temperature Sensors - An Overview

Sensors for Self-Driving Vehicles

A Review of Long-Standing Demand Drivers for Automotive Sensors

Global Automotive Production Trends

Global Economic Conditions

Growth in Number of Electronic Components per Vehicle

Impact of Exogenous Factors

Middle Class Population: An Indirect Growth Driver for

Automotive Sensors

Relatively Stable Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities

Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Government Initiatives and Technologies Making Roads Safer

Sensor Manufacturing Continues to Move to Low Cost Countries

Miniaturization Ruling the Roost in the Automotive Sensors Market

Automotives Propel CMOS Image Sensors

Sensor Innovations to Transform Automotive Sector

Significance of Automotive Sensors

R&D and Innovation

Emerging Trends in Automotive Position Sensor Market

Growth Factors

MEMS Sensors Market - Making Rapid Inroads into the Automotive

Market

Dynamics of the Automotive MEMS Sensor Market

Hall Effect ICs Dominate the Automotive Magnetic Sensor Market

Rise in Vehicle Sales & Production to Sustain Demand for

Automotive Sensors

Basic Products - the Choice in Developing Markets

Developed Markets Continue to Lap up Advanced Sensor Technologies

Sensors Designed for Powertrain Applications - Traditional

Revenue Contributors

Increasing Use of On-Board Vehicle Health Monitoring &

Diagnostic Systems Drives Growth

ESC & ABS Become Standard - Drive Demand for Sensors in Chassis

Applications

TPMS Grows in Prominence - Drives Demand for TPMS Sensors

Safety Technologies on the Rise - Boost Demand for Automotive

Sensors

Use of Sensors in Futuristic Smart Safety Systems

Airbags - A Key Safety Application Area

Opportunity Indicators

Growing Adoption of Adaptive Cruise Control Systems Augurs Well

for the Market

Automotive OEMs Continue to Evince in ADAS Integration

Radar Based ADAS Systems Remain Reliable & Accurate Option

Image Based Sensors - The Cost Effective Option

Growing Incorporation of Vehicle Security Applications to Boost

Demand for Automotive Sensors

Growing Demand for Comfort & Convenience to Boost Robust Demand

for Sensors in Body Electronics Segment

Intelligent Wiper Systems to Drive Demand for Sensors

Opportunity Indicator

Intelligent Headlights Rise in Popularity - To Boost Demand for

Sensors

Fuel Efficiency & Emission Control Drive Demand for Automotive

Sensors

Regulatory Mandates Fuel Growth in Automotive Sensors Market

Favorable Government Regulatory Support Benefits Market Growth

for ADAS

OEM Focus on Product Differentiation Drives Demand for

Automotive Sensors

Innovative Powertrain & Transmission Technologies Offer

Lucrative Opportunities

Automotive Haptics Offer Opportunities for Automotive Sensors

Thrust towards Autonomous & Semi-Autonomous Automobiles to Fuel

Growth

Cost Effective Sensors to Encourage Commercialization of

Autonomous Vehicles

Integrated Systems Fast Gaining Prominence

Sensor Fusion Becomes Order of The Day for Modern Automotive

Platforms

Modularization Gains Prominence among Sensor Manufacturers





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Automotive Sensors Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Automotive Sensors Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Automotive Sensors Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Engine & Transmission (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Engine & Transmission (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Engine & Transmission (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Safety & Security (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Safety & Security (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Safety & Security (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Chassis (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Chassis (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Chassis (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Body (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Body (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Body (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Sensors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Automotive Sensors Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Automotive Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 18: Automotive Sensors Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Automotive Sensors Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Automotive Sensors Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 21: Canadian Automotive Sensors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Japanese Automotive Sensors Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 24: Automotive Sensors Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Automotive Sensors in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Automotive Sensors Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 27: Chinese Automotive Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Sensors Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analysis

Table 28: European Automotive Sensors Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Automotive Sensors Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Automotive Sensors Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European Automotive Sensors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 32: Automotive Sensors Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: European Automotive Sensors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 34: Automotive Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 35: French Automotive Sensors Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 36: French Automotive Sensors Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 37: Automotive Sensors Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: German Automotive Sensors Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 39: Automotive Sensors Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 40: Italian Demand for Automotive Sensors in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Automotive Sensors Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: Italian Automotive Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: United Kingdom Automotive Sensors Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Automotive Sensors Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Automotive Sensors Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Automotive Sensors Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 48: Spanish Automotive Sensors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Automotive Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Automotive Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 51: Automotive Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Automotive Sensors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 53: Automotive Sensors Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Rest of Europe Automotive Sensors Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Automotive Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Automotive Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Automotive Sensors Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Automotive Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Automotive Sensors Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Automotive Sensors Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Automotive Sensors Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Australian Automotive Sensors Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Automotive Sensors Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 64: Indian Automotive Sensors Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Automotive Sensors Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 66: Indian Automotive Sensors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Automotive Sensors Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: South Korean Automotive Sensors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Automotive Sensors Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Automotive Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Sensors Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Automotive Sensors Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Automotive Sensors Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 74: Automotive Sensors Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Automotive Sensors Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Latin American Demand for Automotive Sensors in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Automotive Sensors Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Automotive Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Automotive Sensors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 80: Automotive Sensors Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: Argentinean Automotive Sensors Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 82: Automotive Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 83: Brazilian Automotive Sensors Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Brazilian Automotive Sensors Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 85: Automotive Sensors Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Mexican Automotive Sensors Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: Automotive Sensors Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Automotive Sensors Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Automotive Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Automotive Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Automotive Sensors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 92: Automotive Sensors Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: The Middle East Automotive Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: The Middle East Automotive Sensors Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 95: Automotive Sensors Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Automotive Sensors Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive

Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Iranian Automotive Sensors Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 99: Automotive Sensors Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Automotive Sensors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: Automotive Sensors Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Israeli Automotive Sensors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Automotive Sensors in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Automotive Sensors Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: Saudi Arabian Automotive Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Automotive Sensors Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: United Arab Emirates Automotive Sensors Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Automotive Sensors Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Automotive Sensors Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Rest of Middle East Automotive Sensors Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Automotive Sensors Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 112: African Automotive Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Automotive Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 114: Automotive Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 90

