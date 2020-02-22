New York, Feb. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recruitment Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05689853/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Trillion by the year 2025, Services will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$39.1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$33.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Services will reach a market size of US$83.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$311.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ADP LLC

Bullhorn Inc.

CareerBuilder LLC

Colleague Software Ltd.

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Erecruit

Greenhouse Software Inc.

Haufe Group

IBM

iCIMS Inc.

ITS Software Systems Ltd.

JazzHR

Jobvite Inc.

Lumesse

Main Sequence Technology Inc.

Microdec Plc

Newton Software Inc.

Oracle Corporation

PeopleFluent

Saba Software Inc.

SAP SuccessFactors

SumTotal Systems LLC

Swiftpro Limited

Talentsoft

Ultimate Software Group Inc.

Workday Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05689853/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Human Resource Management (HRM): An Introductory Prelude

Core Areas & Functions within the HRM/HCM Landscape: A Snapshot

Recent Market Activity

Recruitment: A Primary HRM Function

Recruitment Software for End-to-End Recruitment Needs of Modern

Enterprises

Inefficiencies of Conventional Hiring Methods Build Momentum

for Recruitment Software

Key Benefits Offered Drive Wider Adoption

Time-To-Fill Benefits

Unmatched Process Efficiency

Reduced Costs

Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

Fast Paced Growth Projected in Asia-Pacific & Developing Regions

Market Prospects Remain Favorable Amid Stable Economy Forecasts

Global Competitor Market Shares

Recruitment Software Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



ADP, LLC

Bullhorn, Inc.

CareerBuilder LLC

Colleague Software Ltd.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

Erecruit

Greenhouse Software, Inc.

Haufe Group

IBM

iCIMS, Inc.

ITS Software Systems Ltd.

JazzHR

Jobvite, Inc.

Main Sequence Technology, Inc.

Microdec Plc

Newton Software, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

PeopleFluent

Saba Software, Inc.

Lumesse

SAP SuccessFactors

SumTotal Systems, LLC

Swiftpro Limited

Talentsoft

Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Workday, Inc.





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Cloud-based SaaS Model Fuels Stellar Growth

Cloud Services Delivery Model

SMBs Emerge as Primary Consumers of Cloud Recruitment Tools

On-Premise Software to Witness Steady Drop in Demand

Large Enterprises & MNCs Remain the Stronghold for On-Premise

Software

Ongoing Changes in Organizational Structure Build a Robust

Business Case for Recruitment Software

Waning Image of E-mail in Enterprise Communication Bodes Well

Mobile-Compatibility: The Ongoing Trend

Uptrend in Enterprise Mobility Instigates Demand for Mobile-

Friendly Recruitment Technologies

BYOD Funnels Momentum in Enterprise Mobility

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by

Importance Attached by Enterprises

Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments

Recruitment Technologies Integrate Social Media Compatibility

amid Growing Trend of Social Recruiting

Recruitment Software Helps Enterprises Leverage Big Data HR

Sustained Thrust towards Talent Acquisition Creates Conducive

Environment

Unmatched Proficiency in Applicant Tracking Generates

Substantial Opportunities

Recruitment Software Enables Recruitment CRM for Candidate

Relationship

Candidate Sourcing Effectiveness with Recruitment Software

Interview Scheduling Made Easier

Improved Onboarding of New Hires

Reporting & Analytics for Quality Insights

Employer Branding: The Emerging Application

Trend towards HR Automation Drives HR IT Investments

Shift from ERP Platforms to Pure-Play Recruitment Technologies

Builds Robust Momentum

Widespread Adoption of e-Recruitment Generates Parallel

Opportunities





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Recruitment Software Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Recruitment Software Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Recruitment Software Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Services (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Services (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Services (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Solution (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Solution (Component) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Solution (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: IT & Telecom (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: IT & Telecom (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: IT & Telecom (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: BFSI (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: BFSI (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: BFSI (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Hospitality (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Hospitality (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Hospitality (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Manufacturing (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through

2025

Table 20: Manufacturing (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Manufacturing (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Retail (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Retail (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Retail (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Media & Entertainment (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Media & Entertainment (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Media & Entertainment (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Healthcare (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Healthcare (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Education (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Education (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Education (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Recruitment Software Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &

2025

Market Analysts

Table 37: United States Recruitment Software Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Recruitment Software Market in the United States by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: United States Recruitment Software Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States Recruitment Software Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Recruitment Software Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 42: Recruitment Software Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Recruitment Software Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Recruitment Software Historic Market Review

by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Recruitment Software Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Canadian Recruitment Software Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Recruitment Software Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Recruitment Software Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Recruitment Software: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Recruitment Software Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Japanese Recruitment Software Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Recruitment Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Japanese Recruitment Software Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 54: Recruitment Software Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Recruitment Software Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Recruitment Software Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Recruitment Software Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: Chinese Demand for Recruitment Software in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Recruitment Software Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Recruitment Software Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Recruitment Software Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analysts

Table 61: European Recruitment Software Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 62: Recruitment Software Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Recruitment Software Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: European Recruitment Software Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 65: Recruitment Software Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: European Recruitment Software Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: European Recruitment Software Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 68: Recruitment Software Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: European Recruitment Software Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 70: Recruitment Software Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 71: French Recruitment Software Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 72: French Recruitment Software Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Recruitment Software Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 74: French Recruitment Software Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: French Recruitment Software Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 76: Recruitment Software Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: German Recruitment Software Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 78: German Recruitment Software Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Recruitment Software Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 80: German Recruitment Software Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Recruitment Software Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 82: Italian Recruitment Software Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Recruitment Software Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 84: Italian Recruitment Software Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Italian Demand for Recruitment Software in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Recruitment Software Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: Italian Recruitment Software Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Recruitment Software:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Recruitment Software Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 90: United Kingdom Recruitment Software Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Recruitment Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: United Kingdom Recruitment Software Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 93: Recruitment Software Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 94: Spanish Recruitment Software Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Spanish Recruitment Software Historic Market Review

by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: Recruitment Software Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: Spanish Recruitment Software Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Recruitment Software Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 99: Spanish Recruitment Software Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 100: Russian Recruitment Software Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Recruitment Software Market in Russia by Component:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 102: Russian Recruitment Software Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Russian Recruitment Software Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Recruitment Software Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 105: Recruitment Software Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Rest of Europe Recruitment Software Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 107: Recruitment Software Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Europe Recruitment Software Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Rest of Europe Recruitment Software Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 110: Recruitment Software Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: Rest of Europe Recruitment Software Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Recruitment Software Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 113: Recruitment Software Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Recruitment Software Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Recruitment Software Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recruitment Software Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Recruitment Software Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Recruitment Software Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recruitment Software Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Asia-Pacific Recruitment Software Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 121: Recruitment Software Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Australian Recruitment Software Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 123: Australian Recruitment Software Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Recruitment Software Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Australian Recruitment Software Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Recruitment Software Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 127: Indian Recruitment Software Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Indian Recruitment Software Historic Market Review

by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 129: Recruitment Software Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Indian Recruitment Software Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Recruitment Software Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 132: Indian Recruitment Software Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 133: Recruitment Software Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: South Korean Recruitment Software Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 135: Recruitment Software Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Recruitment Software Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: South Korean Recruitment Software Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 138: Recruitment Software Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Recruitment

Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Recruitment Software Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recruitment Software Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Recruitment Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recruitment Software Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 144: Recruitment Software Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 145: Latin American Recruitment Software Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 146: Recruitment Software Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Recruitment Software Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 148: Latin American Recruitment Software Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Recruitment Software Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Recruitment Software Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 151: Latin American Demand for Recruitment Software in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 152: Recruitment Software Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Latin American Recruitment Software Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 154: Argentinean Recruitment Software Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 155: Recruitment Software Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 156: Argentinean Recruitment Software Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Argentinean Recruitment Software Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 158: Recruitment Software Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 159: Argentinean Recruitment Software Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 160: Recruitment Software Market in Brazil by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 161: Brazilian Recruitment Software Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 162: Brazilian Recruitment Software Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Recruitment Software Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 164: Brazilian Recruitment Software Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 165: Brazilian Recruitment Software Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 166: Recruitment Software Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Mexican Recruitment Software Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 168: Mexican Recruitment Software Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Recruitment Software Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Mexican Recruitment Software Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 171: Recruitment Software Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Recruitment Software Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 173: Recruitment Software Market in Rest of Latin America

by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 174: Rest of Latin America Recruitment Software Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Rest of Latin America Recruitment Software Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Recruitment Software Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 177: Recruitment Software Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 178: The Middle East Recruitment Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 179: Recruitment Software Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: The Middle East Recruitment Software Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: The Middle East Recruitment Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 182: The Middle East Recruitment Software Historic Market

by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 183: Recruitment Software Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 184: The Middle East Recruitment Software Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 185: Recruitment Software Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 186: The Middle East Recruitment Software Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 187: Iranian Market for Recruitment Software: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Recruitment Software Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Iranian Recruitment Software Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Recruitment Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Iranian Recruitment Software Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Recruitment Software Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 193: Israeli Recruitment Software Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 194: Recruitment Software Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Israeli Recruitment Software Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Israeli Recruitment Software Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 197: Recruitment Software Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 198: Israeli Recruitment Software Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Recruitment Software Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Recruitment Software Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Recruitment Software Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Recruitment Software in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Recruitment Software Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 204: Saudi Arabian Recruitment Software Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 205: Recruitment Software Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Recruitment Software Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 207: Recruitment Software Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Recruitment Software Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: United Arab Emirates Recruitment Software Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 210: Recruitment Software Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 211: Recruitment Software Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Recruitment Software Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 213: Rest of Middle East Recruitment Software Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Recruitment Software Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Rest of Middle East Recruitment Software Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 216: Recruitment Software Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 217: African Recruitment Software Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 218: Recruitment Software Market in Africa by Component:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 219: African Recruitment Software Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: African Recruitment Software Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 221: Recruitment Software Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 222: Recruitment Software Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 163

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05689853/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001