The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.2 Billion by the year 2025, Conductive Coatings will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$89.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$74.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Conductive Coatings will reach a market size of US$147.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$747.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies - A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Increasing Proliferation of Electronic Devices and Compliance
with Environmental and EMC Regulations Support Growth in EMI/
RFI Shielding Market
Conductive Coatings Lead Global EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market
Consumer Electronics, Telecom, Aerospace & Defense and
Automotive Sectors Drive Demand for EMI/RFI Shielding Products
Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in EMI/RFI Shielding Market
Need to Ensure Proper Functioning of Electronic Devices Drives
Manufacturer Focus onto EMI/RFI Shielding Materials &
Technologies
EMC Regulations - A Major Driving Factor for EMI/RFI Shielding
Material
EMI/RFI Shielding Materials Imperative for Reducing
Electromagnetic Pollution in Electronic Devices
Positive Global Economic Outlook to Keep Market Sentiment
Intact in the Near Term
Challenges Confronting EMI/RFI Shielding Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Competitor
Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M Company (USA)
AI Technology, Inc. (USA)
Chang Gu Chuan Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
Changzhou Pioneer Electronic Co., Ltd. (China)
China EMI Shielding Materials Co., Ltd. (China)
Coilcraft, Inc. (USA)
Cybershield, Inc. (USA)
Edogawa Gosei Co., Ltd. (Japan)
EIS Fabrico (USA)
ETS-Lindgren (USA)
Greene Rubber Company (USA)
Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany)
Jinan EMI Shielding Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES America, Inc. (USA)
Laird Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Leader Tech, Inc. (USA)
Lonyan Eteng Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)
MAJR Products Corporation (USA)
Marian, Inc. (USA)
Omega Shielding Products, Inc. (USA)
Orion Industries, Inc. (USA)
Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA)
PPG Industries, Inc. (USA)
Schaffner Holding AG (Switzerland)
Schlegel Electronic Materials, Inc. (USA)
Solueta Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Systems Integrators LLC (USA)
Tech-Etch, Inc. (USA)
Zippertubing® Company (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Proliferation of Electronic Devices Lends Traction to EMI/RFI
Technologies Market
Increasing Demand for Telecom Infrastructure Equipment &
Communication Devices and Subsequent Rise in their Production
Bodes Well for the Market
Relentless Craze for Smartphones and New Device Roll Outs
Augurs Well for the Market
Threat of EMF Radiation Emissions in 5G Networks Raises Demand
for EMI Shielding
Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices Augurs
Well for the Market
EMI Shielding for Wireless Consumer Products
Demand for Computing Devices Add to Growth in the Market
Rise in Demand and Production of Automotive Electronics to
Sustain Demand for EMI Shielding Products
Sophisticated Electronics in Automobiles Makes EMI Shielding
Imperative
Exploring New Solutions for Ever Increasing Electronic Content
in Automobiles
Aerospace & Defense Sector - Adding to the Demand
Tough Shielding Structures and Materials Required to Survive
High Power Electromagnetic Attacks
Transparent EMI Shielding Solutions for Military Applications
Growing Need for EMI Shielding in Home Appliances
Medical Electronic Devices Manufacturing - High Potential Market
Concerns over RFID Related EMI Promotes Research
Growing Opportunity in the Energy Sector
The Rise of Smart Grids - A Potential Opportunity
Renewable Energy Industry Offers Growth Prospects
EMI Shielding for Touch Screen Interfaces - Burgeoning Opportunity
Conductive Coatings Continues to Remain Largest Revenue
Contributor
Focus on Renewable Energy Will Continue to Boost Demand for
Conductive Coatings in PV Market
New Display Technologies to Lend Traction to Conductive Coating
Market in Display Segment
Innovative Applications Add to Market Growth
Conductive Plastics Market - A Review
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Conductive Coatings (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Conductive Coatings (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Conductive Coatings (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Conductive Plastics (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Conductive Plastics (Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Conductive Plastics (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Metal Cabinets (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Metal Cabinets (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Metal Cabinets (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Laminates/Tapes (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Laminates/Tapes (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Laminates/Tapes (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market
Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Canadian EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand:
2009-2017
Table 24: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for EMI and RFI Shielding Materials
and Technologies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: Japanese EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type:
2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 34: European EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Type: 2018-2025
Table 35: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
FRANCE
Table 37: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: French EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type:
2009-2017
Table 39: French EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
GERMANY
Table 40: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: German EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type:
2009-2017
Table 42: German EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type:
2009-2017
Table 45: Italian EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: United Kingdom EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Spanish EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand:
2009-2017
Table 51: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 54: Russian EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic
Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Rest of Europe EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 61: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type:
2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Australian EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type:
2009-2017
Table 66: Australian EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
INDIA
Table 67: Indian EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Indian EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand:
2009-2017
Table 69: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: South Korean EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type:
2009-2017
Table 72: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for EMI and RFI Shielding
Materials and Technologies: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific EMI and RFI Shielding Materials
and Technologies Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2018-2025
Table 77: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A
Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Latin American EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by
Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Type: 2018-2025
Table 83: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Argentinean EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
BRAZIL
Table 85: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Brazilian EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type:
2009-2017
Table 87: Brazilian EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
MEXICO
Table 88: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Mexican EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type:
2009-2017
Table 90: Mexican EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America EMI and RFI Shielding Materials
and Technologies Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in
US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Latin America EMI and RFI Shielding Materials
and Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 97: The Middle East EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: The Middle East EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Historic Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 99: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales
by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Market for EMI and RFI Shielding Materials
and Technologies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Iranian EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Type: 2018-2025
Table 104: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Israeli EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by
Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Saudi Arabian EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: United Arab Emirates EMI and RFI Shielding Materials
and Technologies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Rest of Middle East EMI and RFI Shielding Materials
and Technologies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Rest of Middle East EMI and RFI Shielding Materials
and Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 115: African EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies
Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 117: African EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and
Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 76
