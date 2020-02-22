New York, Feb. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global D-Amino Acids Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621748/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$171.1 Million by the year 2025, Pharmaceutical will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Pharmaceutical will reach a market size of US$9.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$19.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
D-Amino Acids: A Compound with Promising Applications
Recent Market Activity
Developing Regions - At the Forefront of Growth in D-Amino
Acids Market
Pharmaceuticals: D-Amino Acids Hold Edge as Essential Raw Material
Rising Prominence of Artificial Amino Acids Augurs Well for
Market Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
D-Amino Acids Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Adisseo France S.A.S
Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
AnaSpec, Inc.
Evonik Industries AG
IRIS Biotech GmbH
LifeSpan Biosciences, Inc.
Merck KGaA
Sekisui Medical Co., Ltd.
Shanghai Hanhong Chemical Co., Ltd.
Sichuan Tongsheng Amino acid Co., Ltd.
Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited
TCI America, Inc.
Tocris Bioscience
Zhangjiagang Huachang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Aging World Population - A Major Growth Influencing Factor for
D-Amino Acids
Growing Importance of D-Amino Acids in Pharmaceutical Industry
Peptide-based Drugs: A Promising Area for D-Amino Acids
Growing Interest in Peptide Research Drives D-Amino Acids Market
Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market Challenged by Drug Development
A Review of Select Research Studies on D-Amino Acids
Research Finds Support for Potential Use of D-Amino Acids as
Biomarkers for CKD
D-Amino Acids and Small Molecule Inhibitors: Potential Role in
Eliminating Infections
Researchers Develop New Approach to Switch Chirality in Amino
Acids
Generating Stable D-Amino Acid Analogs Using Mirror Image
Version of PDB
Ajinomoto Develops Ajiphase and Corynex Amino Acid Synthesis
Technologies
Harvard University’s Scientists Discover New Biofilm Disrupting
Bacteria
Study Reveals that D-Amino Acids Amass in EMCs
Research Studies Suggest that Replacement of One L-Amino Acid
with Analogous D-enantiomer Results in High Therapeutic Index
ARCA: A Breakthrough Chiral Converting Agent for Amino Acids
Commercial Development of ARCA
Genetic Engineering and Advances in Research Enable DAAO Use in
Multiple Arenas
DL-Methionine: An Eco-Friendly Option for Animal Nutrition
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: D-Amino Acids Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: D-Amino Acids Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: D-Amino Acids Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Industrial (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US D-Amino Acids Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 13: United States D-Amino Acids Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: D-Amino Acids Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 15: D-Amino Acids Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian D-Amino Acids Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: D-Amino Acids Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 18: Canadian D-Amino Acids Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for D-Amino
Acids in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Japanese D-Amino Acids Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 21: D-Amino Acids Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Demand for D-Amino Acids in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: D-Amino Acids Market Review in China in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese D-Amino Acids Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European D-Amino Acids Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 25: European D-Amino Acids Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: D-Amino Acids Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 27: European D-Amino Acids Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European D-Amino Acids Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 29: D-Amino Acids Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 30: European D-Amino Acids Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: D-Amino Acids Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 32: French D-Amino Acids Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 33: French D-Amino Acids Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: D-Amino Acids Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German D-Amino Acids Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 36: D-Amino Acids Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Demand for D-Amino Acids in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: D-Amino Acids Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian D-Amino Acids Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
D-Amino Acids in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: United Kingdom D-Amino Acids Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 42: D-Amino Acids Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish D-Amino Acids Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: D-Amino Acids Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 45: Spanish D-Amino Acids Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian D-Amino Acids Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: D-Amino Acids Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 48: D-Amino Acids Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe D-Amino Acids Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 50: D-Amino Acids Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe D-Amino Acids Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific D-Amino Acids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: D-Amino Acids Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific D-Amino Acids Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: D-Amino Acids Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific D-Amino Acids Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific D-Amino Acids Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: D-Amino Acids Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Australian D-Amino Acids Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 60: D-Amino Acids Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 61: Indian D-Amino Acids Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: D-Amino Acids Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 63: Indian D-Amino Acids Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: D-Amino Acids Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: South Korean D-Amino Acids Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: D-Amino Acids Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for D-Amino Acids in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific D-Amino Acids Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: D-Amino Acids Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American D-Amino Acids Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 71: D-Amino Acids Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American D-Amino Acids Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Latin American Demand for D-Amino Acids in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: D-Amino Acids Market Review in Latin America in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American D-Amino Acids Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean D-Amino Acids Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 77: D-Amino Acids Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: Argentinean D-Amino Acids Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 79: D-Amino Acids Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 80: Brazilian D-Amino Acids Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Brazilian D-Amino Acids Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 82: D-Amino Acids Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Mexican D-Amino Acids Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: D-Amino Acids Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America D-Amino Acids Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: D-Amino Acids Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 87: D-Amino Acids Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East D-Amino Acids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 89: D-Amino Acids Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East D-Amino Acids Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: The Middle East D-Amino Acids Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: D-Amino Acids Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 93: The Middle East D-Amino Acids Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for D-Amino
Acids in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Iranian D-Amino Acids Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 96: D-Amino Acids Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli D-Amino Acids Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 98: D-Amino Acids Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Israeli D-Amino Acids Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for D-Amino Acids in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: D-Amino Acids Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: Saudi Arabian D-Amino Acids Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: D-Amino Acids Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: United Arab Emirates D-Amino Acids Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: D-Amino Acids Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: D-Amino Acids Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Rest of Middle East D-Amino Acids Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: D-Amino Acids Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 109: African D-Amino Acids Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: D-Amino Acids Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 111: D-Amino Acids Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 31
