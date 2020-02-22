New York, Feb. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global D-Amino Acids Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621748/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$171.1 Million by the year 2025, Pharmaceutical will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Pharmaceutical will reach a market size of US$9.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$19.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Adisseo France S.A.S

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

AnaSpec Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

IRIS Biotech GmbH

LifeSpan Biosciences Inc.

Merck KGaA

Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Hanhong Chemical Co. Ltd.

Sichuan Tongsheng Amino acid Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited

TCI America Inc.

Tocris Bioscience

Zhangjiagang Huachang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



D-Amino Acids: A Compound with Promising Applications

Recent Market Activity

Developing Regions - At the Forefront of Growth in D-Amino

Acids Market

Pharmaceuticals: D-Amino Acids Hold Edge as Essential Raw Material

Rising Prominence of Artificial Amino Acids Augurs Well for

Market Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

D-Amino Acids Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Aging World Population - A Major Growth Influencing Factor for

D-Amino Acids

Growing Importance of D-Amino Acids in Pharmaceutical Industry

Peptide-based Drugs: A Promising Area for D-Amino Acids

Growing Interest in Peptide Research Drives D-Amino Acids Market

Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market Challenged by Drug Development

A Review of Select Research Studies on D-Amino Acids

Research Finds Support for Potential Use of D-Amino Acids as

Biomarkers for CKD

D-Amino Acids and Small Molecule Inhibitors: Potential Role in

Eliminating Infections

Researchers Develop New Approach to Switch Chirality in Amino

Acids

Generating Stable D-Amino Acid Analogs Using Mirror Image

Version of PDB

Ajinomoto Develops Ajiphase and Corynex Amino Acid Synthesis

Technologies

Harvard University’s Scientists Discover New Biofilm Disrupting

Bacteria

Study Reveals that D-Amino Acids Amass in EMCs

Research Studies Suggest that Replacement of One L-Amino Acid

with Analogous D-enantiomer Results in High Therapeutic Index

ARCA: A Breakthrough Chiral Converting Agent for Amino Acids

Commercial Development of ARCA

Genetic Engineering and Advances in Research Enable DAAO Use in

Multiple Arenas

DL-Methionine: An Eco-Friendly Option for Animal Nutrition





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 31

