7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.5 Billion by the year 2025, External Devices will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$20.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$17.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, External Devices will reach a market size of US$81.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$180.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Data Acquisition (DAQ): An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Healthy Growth Projected over the Coming Years for DAQ Hardware

Market

Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors

Developing Nations: Hot Spots for Future Market Growth

Wide Addressable Market Keeps Growth Momentum Intact

Key Applications of DAQ by Category: A Snapshot

Technology Advancements & Product Improvements Spur Adoption

Select Recently Launched DAQ Hardware Solutions: A Snapshot

Favorable Macro Trends to Aid Market Expansion

Global Competitor Market Shares

Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



ADInstruments Ltd. (New Zealand)

AMETEK, Inc. (USA)

Campbell Scientific, Inc. (USA)

DATAQ Instruments, Inc. (USA)

Fortive Corp. (USA)

General Electric Company (USA)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Mantracourt Electronics Ltd. (UK)

Measurement Computing Corp. (USA)

National Instruments Corporation (USA)

PRUFTECHNIK Dieter Busch AG (Germany)

Spectris Plc (UK)

HBM Test and Measurement (Germany)

Red Lion Controls, Inc. (USA)

Yokogawa Electric Corp. (Japan)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



External DAQ Devices: Largest & Fastest Growing Category

Standalone Systems Facilitate Flexible & Convenient DAQ

Plug-in Cards Continue to Grab Attention

High-Speed DAQ Systems Proliferate the Market

Typical DAQ Card Vs. High-Speed DAQ Card: Brief Comparison

Ethernet DAQ Makes Rapid Progress

USB DAQ Gains Traction with Ease-of-Use & Flexibility Features

LXI Set to Emerge as Preferred Bus Architecture for DAQ

PCI Remains Major DAQ Bus Technology

PXI for High Performance DAQ Applications

VXI DAQ for Automated Test Measurements

Wireless DAQ: The Ongoing Trend

Smartphones & Tablet PCs Drive Momentum in Wireless DAQ

Multi-Functional & Robust DAQ Systems Grab Market Attention

Board Size Reduction Leads to Higher Speed

Declining Prices and Improving Performance of ADCs

DAQ Systems with FPGA Capability

Legacy Systems Co-exist with New Systems

DAQ Software Influences Hardware Selection

The ’Web’ Affects Market Dynamics

KEY END-USE MARKET TRENDS

Industrial Manufacturing Sector: Primary Revenue Contributor to

DAQ Systems

Key Applications for DAQ in Manufacturing Facilities

High Thrust on Industrial Automation Creates Fertile Environment

Emerging IIoT to Widen the Scope & Span of DAQ

Proliferation of M2M Technologies Bodes Well for DAQ Market

DAQ Hardware Gears Up for Industry 4.0

A Glimpse of First, Second, Third & Fourth Industrial Revolutions

DAQ Assumes Critical Importance in Automotives

Testing & Measurement Made Easier with DAQ in Aerospace &

Defense Applications

DAQ Systems to Study ELT Performance Improvement

DAQ for Launch Vehicles & Other Space Applications

DAQ Seeks Bigger Role in the Sprawling Oil & Gas Sector

Investments on DAQ Continue to Soar in Power Sector

DAQ Gathers Steam in Life Sciences Research

DAQ Seeks to Establish its Role in Diagnosis & Therapy

Applications

Robust Opportunities in Water Resources, Environment/Climate &

Agriculture Applications





