NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) resulting from allegations that CPI Aerostructures may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On February 8, 2019, CPI Aerostructures disclosed that its financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 reported in its Form 10-Q could no longer be relied upon due to an “error . . . in the Company’s billing process.” According to CPI Aerostructures, the alleged error inflated the Company’s revenue and income before provision for income taxes, net income, and earnings per share for each such period. On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.59 per share, or over 8.5%, to close at $6.34 per share on February 8, 2019, injuring investors.

Then, on February 14, 2020, CPI Aerostructures announced that its financial statements for fiscal year 2018, the last three quarters of 2018, and the first two quarters of 2019 should no longer be relied upon due to errors in those financial statements relating to the Company’s recognition of revenue from contracts with customers under ASC Topic 606.

The Company also announced that investors should no longer rely upon the independent auditor’s reports on the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting for the year ended December 31, 2018, as well as the management’s reports on the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting, press releases, and investor communications describing the Company’s financial statements for those periods.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.80 per share, or approximately 27%, to close at $4.87 per share on February 14, 2020, injuring investors.

