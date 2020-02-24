The share buy-back programme runs as from 21 August 2019 and up to and including 31 March 2020. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1,000 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 47/2019 of 30 October 2019. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of shares Average

purchase price Transaction value in DKK Accumulated, last announcement 3,540,705 225.78 799,406,603 17 February 2020 22,357 273.98 6,125,454 18 February 2020 21,784 277.35 6,041,869 19 February 2020 21,599 280.85 6,066,131 20 February 2020 23,000 283.44 6,519,092 21 February 2020 21,927 281.20 6,165,923 Accumulated under the programme 3,651,372 227.40 830,325,072

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 3,651,372 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.71% of the share capital.

