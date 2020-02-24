SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mocana Corporation , the leading provider of mission-critical OT security solutions for industrial control systems (ICS) and the Internet of Things, announced the launch of Mocana TrustCenter™ 2020 , the end-to-end Cyber Protection as a Service for Trustworthy Systems.



OT and IoT systems need a trusted platform for digital transformation of legacy brownfield and greenfield devices to enable multi-access edge computing and 5G broadband gateways and devices. ​ The device manufacturers, vendors, owners and operators of devices are grappling with privacy, security, and compliance regulations to avoid cataclysmic service outages, punitive damages, cybersecurity domino effects, and across-the-board device recovery.

Mocana TrustCenter 2020 enables digital privacy, data protection and data sharing at global scale to empower the supply chain of silicon chipset makers, equipment manufacturers, certification authorities, and operators. Mocana TrustCenter 2020 offers an integrated operations platform for tamper resistance and integrity, and a development platform for application data privacy and protection. ​It also seamlessly integrates device-based data analytics from Mocana TrustPointä— the foundation for our on-device protection.

“The IT/OT digital divide renders traditional detection strategies ineffective against threats from sophisticated hackers and nation-state actors,” said David Smith, President, Mocana. “With escalating cyber attacks on critical infrastructure and IoT, enterprises delivering mission- and safety-critical services are grappling with the imperative to implement scalable and cost-effective protection controls in their automation and control instrumentation. Mocana TrustCenter and TrustPoint make it easier to implement, scale and orchestrate a higher degree of security on devices. The benefits of supply chain protection, tamper-resistant content delivery and operational integrity monitoring for auditability, deliver significant cost reductions compared to today’s manual, purpose-built tools and patch management systems.

Mocana’s TrustCenter 2020 is integrated with the Intel® Secure Device Onboard (Intel® SDO) service to significantly reduce time to onboard and transfer ownership of OT/IoT devices at scale.

“The onboarding process for IoT devices will not scale without automation of the enrollment process that Intel SDO delivers. Mocana’s TrustCenter 2020 automated security integrated with Intel SDO dramatically reduces the onboarding and digital certificate provisioning time to drive scale,” said Richard Kerslake, Sr. Director, Internet of Things Division, Intel.

Mocana’s TrustCenter 2020 is integrated with Infineon’s OPTIGATM TPM 2.0 as a hardware-based root of trust. Mocana’s TrustPoint provides native and containerized applications access to TPM capabilities. Mocana’s Trust Abstraction Platform (TAP) supports process isolation, root-of-trust credential protection and remote platform attestation.

“Infineon works closely with our partners to provide security solutions that are easy to integrate even in the most demanding circumstances,” said Carsten Loschinsky, Vice President Sales and Marketing, Digital Security Solutions at Infineon Technologies. “Mocana’s TrustPoint and TrustCenter 2020 offerings are a perfect example of this, enabling our joint customers to seamlessly integrate the hardware security of TPMs into industrial IoT systems as easily as other customers do today in PCs, servers, and network equipment.”

TPM's technical specification was written by the Trusted Computing Group (TCG), a computer industry consortium. International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standardized the specification as ISO/IEC 11889 in 2009.

Mocana’s TrustCenter 2020 is integrated with PrimeKey’s EJBCA Enterprise, one of the world’s leading PKI solutions, to reduce the time and eliminate the complexity of integrating with certificate authorities (CA) and managing PKI in OT and IoT deployments.

With the new integration between Mocana’s TrustCenter 2020 and PrimeKey’s EJBCA Enterprise, both operators and service providers can support one-touch and zero-touch provisioning of keys and certificates with data/code authenticity and confidentiality throughout the lifecycle of IoT devices and embedded systems. The joint integration leverages PrimeKey’s highly-scalable, robust and multi-purpose PKI platform that can manage several parallel PKI’s in one installation.

“IoT is a fast-growing market where PKI plays a vital part in the security of connected devices and IoT. For PrimeKey, collaborating with companies like Mocana and their smart TrustCenter 2020 platform is critical to make robust security easily available for all. And that is at the heart of everything we do at PrimeKey: creating trust for the connected society,” said Admir Abdurahmanovic, co-founder and Vice President of Strategy & Partners at PrimeKey.

The key differentiators of Mocana’s TrustCenter 2020 Protection Platform include:

Chain of Protection at Scale of Production ​: Mocana TrustCenter 2020 platform is fully integrated with authentication and certification services, and provides a tamper-resistant and scalable workflow, orchestrating the transfer of ownership and lifecycle management of devices by end customers, and asset owners/operators.



​: Mocana TrustCenter 2020 platform is fully integrated with authentication and certification services, and provides a tamper-resistant and scalable workflow, orchestrating the transfer of ownership and lifecycle management of devices by end customers, and asset owners/operators. Ubiquitous Utility Model ​: Mocana protects a very broad base of device classes for OEMs, cloud platform and service providers to offer market-differentiating protection and orchestration services – at scale and significantly lower cost, with usage-based billing. ​



​: Mocana protects a very broad base of device classes for OEMs, cloud platform and service providers to offer market-differentiating protection and orchestration services – at scale and significantly lower cost, with usage-based billing. ​ Flexibility to Buy or Build: Mocana offers both a ‘buy’ and/or ‘build’ protection model to harden devices with ease, driving accelerated adoption and significant cost reductions to deliver tamper-resistant, cyber protected devices to market.

Mocana will be providing demonstrations of Mocana TrustCenter 2020 at the annual RSA Conference in San Francisco at a private briefing room from February 24-27. To book your private demo, visit www.mocana.com/rsa2020

About Mocana

Mocana helps device operators bridge the adoption challenge between device vendors and service providers, and enables digital transformation with the emerging 5G network, edge cloud and SD-WAN. We protect the content delivery supply chain and device lifecycle for tamper-resistance from manufacture to end of life, with root-of-trust and chain-of-trust anchors. We measure the device for sustained integrity and for trustworthiness of operations and data to power AI/ML analytics. Our team of security professionals work with semiconductor vendors and certificate authorities to integrate with emerging technologies in order to comply with data privacy and protection standards. The goal of Cyber Protection as a Service is to eliminate the initial cost of modernization for device vendors and empower service providers to offer subscription-based services for the effective and efficient digital transformation of things.

Mocana’s core technology protects more than 100 million devices today and is trusted by over 200 of the largest industrial manufacturing, aerospace, defense, utility, energy, medical and transportation companies globally. www.mocana.com .

Media Contact:

Dinese Christopher

Senior Director Marketing, Mocana

dchristopher@mocana.com

+1 408.206.4940