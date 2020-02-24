The shares in AKVA group ASA traded at the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded ex dividend NOK 1.00 as from today, 24 February 2020. The expected date for the payment of dividend is 3 March 2020.
Dated: 24 February 2020
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Andreas Pierre Hatjoullis
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 92 69 99 33
|E-mail:
|aphatjoullis@akvagroup.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
AKVA group ASA
Bryne, NORWAY
logo.gifLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: