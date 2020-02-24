The shares in AKVA group ASA traded at the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded ex dividend NOK 1.00 as from today, 24 February 2020. The expected date for the payment of dividend is 3 March 2020.

Dated: 24 February 2020

AKVA group ASA

