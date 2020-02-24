New York, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Surfactants market is forecast to reach USD 55.90 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Surfactants are the organic composite of both hydrophobic and hydrophilic groups. It lets oil molecules to dissolve in or mix with water. The properties of surfactants such as emulsion, detergency, wettability, froth/foam, stabilization, and dispersion have a wide empirical approach in various industries.
The growth in the market is mainly attributed to the growing demand from the personal care industry. Surfactants are mainly used for industrial and household purposes. The market is anticipated to grow owing to the rise in environment-friendly products. Strict law on environmental problems, pollution control laws for production procedures, pressure for execution of environment-friendly chemical processes by the government, and rising propensity toward eco-friendly products are the factors that hinder the growth of the market.
Rising income in emerging countries such as China, India, Brazil, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia are estimated to fuel up the global surfactant market. Significant dependency on agriculture, rising use of cleaning & hygiene products, and increasing emphasis on hygiene are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market in this region.
In July 2016, Clariant AG introduced a wide range of specialty surfactants such as Hostapon, Genaminox, Glucopure, and Hostagel, for the Indian market.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Surfactants market on the basis of type, origin, application, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Origin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
