New York, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Courier, Express, And Parcel Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04188497/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global courier, express, and parcel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing fmcg contract manufacturing in emerging markets.In addition, growing cross-border trade in developing countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the global courier, express, and parcel market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global courier, express, and parcel market is segmented as below:



Consumer:

B2B

B2C

C2C



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global courier, express, and parcel market growth

This study identifies growing cross-border trade in developing countries as the prime reasons driving the global courier, express, and parcel market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global courier, express, and parcel market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global courier, express, and parcel market, including some of the vendors such as A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd., Aramex International LLC, BDP International Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., One World Express Inc. Ltd. and SF Holding Co. Ltd. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04188497/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001