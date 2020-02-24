SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 24.2.2020
Sanoma Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Holding Manutas Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Herlin, Antti
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20200222165659_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-21
Venue: AQXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,405 Unit price: 10.9613 EUR
(2): Volume: 1,228 Unit price: 11.0472 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 2,633 Volume weighted average price: 11.00136 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-21
Venue: BATP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4,252 Unit price: 10.89 EUR
(2): Volume: 104 Unit price: 10.94 EUR
(3): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 10.9342 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 9,356 Volume weighted average price: 10.91418 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-21
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,833 Unit price: 10.9622 EUR
(2): Volume: 748 Unit price: 10.9387 EUR
(3): Volume: 3,102 Unit price: 11.07961 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 6,683 Volume weighted average price: 11.01407 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-21
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 486 Unit price: 11.0121 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 486 Volume weighted average price: 11.0121 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-21
Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 182 Unit price: 11.09 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 182 Volume weighted average price: 11.09 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-21
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2 Unit price: 10.98 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2 Volume weighted average price: 10.98 EUR
