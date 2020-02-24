SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 24.2.2020

Sanoma Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Herlin, Antti

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20200222165659_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-21

Venue: AQXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,405 Unit price: 10.9613 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,228 Unit price: 11.0472 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 2,633 Volume weighted average price: 11.00136 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-21

Venue: BATP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4,252 Unit price: 10.89 EUR

(2): Volume: 104 Unit price: 10.94 EUR

(3): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 10.9342 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 9,356 Volume weighted average price: 10.91418 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-21

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,833 Unit price: 10.9622 EUR

(2): Volume: 748 Unit price: 10.9387 EUR

(3): Volume: 3,102 Unit price: 11.07961 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 6,683 Volume weighted average price: 11.01407 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-21

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 486 Unit price: 11.0121 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 486 Volume weighted average price: 11.0121 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-21

Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 182 Unit price: 11.09 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 182 Volume weighted average price: 11.09 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-21

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2 Unit price: 10.98 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2 Volume weighted average price: 10.98 EUR





