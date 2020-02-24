New York, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Epedigree Software Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02440578/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global epedigree software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising requirements for serializability to tackle counterfeiting.In addition, increase in the rate of technology adoption and the proliferation of technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the global epedigree software market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global epedigree software market is segmented as below:



Deployment:

On-premises

Cloud



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global epedigree software market growth

This study identifies increase in the rate of technology adoption and the proliferation of technologies as the prime reasons driving the global epedigree software market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global epedigree software market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global epedigree software market, including some of the vendors such as Altair Engineering Inc., Axway Inc., International Business Machines Corp., JDA Software Group Inc., Merit Solutions Inc., Oracle Corp., rfxcel Corp., SAP SE, Siemens AG and TraceLink Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





